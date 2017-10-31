So Many New Places Are Opening in the Lincoln Square Expansion

Soon: a raw bar of oysters on-the-half-shell. Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

New bars, restaurants, and poke shops continue to add to our city's dining renaissance on the daily. But the Lincoln Square expansion is a massive food-and-drink behemoth on its own. Here, now, a status update on what's open and what's opening soon across the pond, er, Lake Washington.

Open Now

Wild Ginger

It moved from its former location at the Bravern into a newer upscale-slash-casual dining space in Lincoln Square South in April—slinging those same savory Southeast Asian flavors since the first Wild Ginger location opened in 1989.

Fogo de Chão

This southern Brazilian steakhouse opened up in May. Meats here are fire-roasted and carved tableside by a crew of Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Bom apetite.

Japonessa

You might recognize this from its downtown sibling sushi bar. Here, there's more elbow room but the same Japanese fare inflected with Latin influences.

Dote Coffee Bar

This cafe opened in July, bringing its own line of small batch roasts which can be paired with treats made by master chocolatier Ewald Notter. Sit at the coffee bar and watch espresso coerced from a spigot, or take that mocha to-go and peruse the deals at Nordstrom Rack just a few steps away.

The Lakehouse

Chef Jason Wilson (Miller's Guild, erstwhile Crush) runs his latest restaurant beside the W Hotel, miles from a lake, but evocative of the farmhouse meals and dinner party vibes nonetheless. Read more in Seattle Met's restaurant review of the Lakehouse in the November issue.

Civility and Unrest

Downstairs from the Lakehouse, things go from bright and airy to dark and devious at Jason Wilson's moody bar. Here cocktails are crafted at a front or back bar, the latter a velvet lounge–bedecked back room of swanky lushness.

Duke’s Seafood and Chowder

Needing little introduction, you'll recognize the menu at this seafood house—much like its Seattle spots: halibut quesadillas, Dungeness crab cakes, an array of gluten-free chowders, plus fish and chips. Here, decor will skew less fish shack, instead opting for Filson-meets-Ralph-Lauren high-end lodge look.

Henry’s Tavern

The upscale bar dressed up as a tavern officially opened on August 30 with 100 beers on tap (gird your livers!) and a custom frost drink rail to keep pints cold (actually, nurse that lager!).

Baron’s Xi’an Kitchen and Bar

This spacious Chinese eatery has a full bar, family-style dining (yes, those big round lazy Susan tables), xiao long bao, and its signature Peking duck, prepped a day in advance and roasted in custom duck ovens beside the dining room.

Central Bar + Restaurant

Marble bar top, tufted leather chairs, gold-framed mirrors, and the warm glow from chandeliers overhead...this Northwest restaurant and bar nuzzled between the Westin and the W Hotel is a place for work lunches and nightcaps in equal measure.

Opening Next

Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar

The oyster-idolizing and crab-centric restaurant will (softly) open its fourth location in October, spotlighting fresh shellfish delivered daily from its local farms. Come the first week of November, partake in all of the bivalve delight.

Capital One Cafe

If you need three espressos before you can even start thinking about the nightmare that is personal banking, then Capitol One is here to answer your prayers. Opening November, the enormous cafe will have Peet's coffee and pastries from Fuji Bakery as well as—you guessed it—ATMs and financial ambassadors.

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi

Nothing says swanky quite like a steak house in a penthouse. Come December, Ascend will occupy the entire 31st floor of the Lincoln Square Expansion, dishing out those aforementioned steaks and modern dishes from its raw bar.

Lincoln South Food Hall

Opening in November, this second floor food hall will host a cluster of restaurants.

Avo-Poke

The poke spots keep on coming. And this one is as fast-casual as you'd expect: buildable bowls and burritos made with sustainably sourced fish, organic greens, and more.

Baguette Epicerie

Combine a charcuterie, fromagerie, and cafe and you basically condense all of Paris into one restaurant. Baguette Epicerie will channel those French vibes, serving up soups, toasts, and baguette sandwiches.

Barrio Luchador Taqueria

serving from a brash airstream trailer, Barrio creates hand-carved authentic street tacos, fire roasted marinated pork, hand-carved from a trompo and fresh corn tortillas.

Burger Brawler

It's like American favorites but gussied up to the max. Burgers will be made with prime and dry-aged beef and heritage bacon, meanwhile hot dogs will be smoked in-house, alongside of a whole manner of decadent offerings: "unhealthy veggie patty melt," crispy fish sandwich, gravy fries, and milkshakes.

Fat and Feathers

This is an interesting one. This spot will bring together Japanese ramen with a local bent and warm, pillowy Chinese bao.

Crosta e Vino

Napoletana-style pizza served at a wine bar. What else does one need?