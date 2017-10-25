Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 25–31

A chef at Seven Beef tackles a side of—you guessed it—beef. Image: Geoffrey Smith

Wed, Oct 25

Whiskey Business: Woodinville Whiskey Dinner at Trace

The end of summer means a transition into darker (and cozier) spirits. Enter whiskey, which takes the spotlight during a three-course dinner hosted by Trace and Woodinville Whiskey Company. Chef Steven Ariel starts off the night at 6pm with ahi tuna served with whiskey barrel-aged soy sauce. Next is a grilled pork chop drenched in whiskey barrel maple syrup. Then, Ariel delivers with a whiskey truffle and ice cream to finish off the night. Of course, whiskey also makes an appearance during the meal's beverage pairing. Get on your best suit and tie, channel Don Draper, and celebrate fall with his favorite beverage. Tickets are $75.

Thu, Oct 26

Modernist Bread Meets Heritage Rice

If your love of food goes beyond eating, then Town Hall’s evening with freelance food writer Jess Thomson, award-winning chef Rachel Yang, and techie-turned-gourmet Nathan Myhrvold will whet your appetite (for learning, that is). The evening kicks off at 6pm when Jess Thomson and Rachel Yang discuss their new cookbook My Rice Bowl: Korean Cooking Outside the Lines, which examines America’s fascination with fusion-cooking and shares stories of Yang’s childhood as a Korean immigrant. At 7:30pm Nathan Myhrvold takes the stage with his own cookbook, Modernist Bread, which delves into the history and science of breadmaking and provides a slew of techniques and recipes for readers eager to get their flour-dusted hands in some dough. Tickets ring in at $5 and provide access to both events.



Sat, Oct 28

Butchery Class at Seven Beef

While cooking classes don’t usually stray too far from easy-to-make pastas or tasty desserts, Seven Beef will throw its student right into the thick of things for its last butchery class of the year. Stare down a whole side of beef and learn how to tackle it with the help of chefs Andy Jeong and Jinho Han. All that work means an ample reward in the form of a rosé luncheon prepared by chef Han, featuring a rare cut—Secreto—which has a crunchy texture. As for party favors, each guest will go home with a steak as well as two pounds of ground beef. School is in session starting at 11am, and $120 covers both the class and the meal.

Sat, Oct 28

Popup Bake Sale at Hood Famous Bakeshop

Before opening their own brick-and-mortar location, Chera Amlag and husband Geo Quibuyen held popup bake sales all over town. In celebration of Hood Famous Bakeshop’s one-year anniversary, Amlag and Quibuyen are giving back by hosting their own slate of popups, with local Pinay bakers selling their wares each Saturday in October. So yes, you might have missed the first three events, but don’t despair, because mini cupcakes await you on this last Saturday. AnnaLiza Valdez Ramos of Caked Goods is bringing four different flavors to the table: halo halo (a shaved ice treat with an incredibly long and delicious list of add-ins), turon (banana lumpia with caramel), chocolate coconut, and calamansi citrus.

Sun, Oct 29

Comadre Panaderia

Back for a second weekend, Mariela Camacho is rolling out pan dulce, horchata, and coffee as part of her popup Comadre Panaderia. Held at Amandine Bakeshop from 9am–2pm, Camacho will bring a whole slew of Mexican pastries, which are made using local whole grain and stone-milled flours. An added bonus: All proceeds will be donated to Oaxaca, Mexico City, and Puerto Rico to help those still struggling in the aftermath of natural disasters. Pro-tip: Get there early; things have sold out within the first few hours.

Sun, Oct 29

West Seattle Harvest Festival

Pre-game for Halloween on Sunday afternoon with a family-friendly shindig featuring a chili cookoff, a root beer garden, and an apple tasting (not to mention a ton of adorable kids and dogs bedecked in costumes). Local restaurants will face off and bring their best chili to the masses, so come armed with $10 for nine tastings of meaty, spicy goodness. This year also marks the introduction of a root beer garden, which will pour local root beer topped with Husky Deli vanilla ice cream. The fest also includes a parade, which rolls through at 11:30am, and trick or treating, all held at West Seattle Junction from 10am–2pm.

Sun, Oct 29

A Witches High Tea at Hotel Sorrento

Grab your best pointy hat and come find members for your coven at Hotel Sorrento’s Witches High Tea held in a spookily decorated Fireside Room at 11am on Sunday. Potions (err, cocktails that is) and tea will be served alongside scones, cookies, tea sandwiches, and truffles. Costumes are strongly encouraged—after all, Halloween only comes around once a year. The service is $37 per person and diners can call ahead to make a reservation.

