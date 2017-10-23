Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

Sallyann Corn (left) and Joe Kent run Join Shop in South Lake Union. Image: Amber Fouts

Join Shop

When Creatives Set Up Shop

This longtime collective of indie makers has materialized into a brick-and-mortar run, in part, by designers Sallyann Corn and Joe Kent. It’s stocked with handmade housewares from over 60 U.S. artists. 400 Fairview Ave N, Ste 102, South Lake Union, no phone; join-design.com



Retrofit Home

Fun Furnishings for All

You might recognize this neighborhood fixture by the red-orange armchair out front, but it’s the unmistakable mix of contemporary, rustic, and 1950s-inspired furniture and lighting, among other household necessities, that make this mini department store a must-visit. 1103 E Pike St, Capitol Hill, 206-568-4663; retrofithome.com

Loft 63

The Midcentury Modern Vibe

It’s like walking onto the set of Mad Men: brass bar carts, teak cabinets, glass ashtrays, vintage gooseneck lamps, and more decor that harken back to a time of cocktail parties with brazen ad execs. 609 Stewart St, Denny Regrade, 206-329-1716; loft63.com

Kobo Shop and Gallery

For Rare Japanese-Inspired Ceramics

Remnants of the historic Kigo Variety Store remain, and Binko Chiong-Bisbee and John Bisbee bring in modern ceramic art, tableware, and textiles that hail from Japan, here in the Pacific Northwest, and everywhere in between. 604 S Jackson St, Chinatown–International District, 206-381-3000; koboseattle.com

Nube

Pacific Northwest Point of View

To founder Ruth True, green living isn’t just a gimmicky phrase, it’s the backbone of her ecologically conscious mercantile, where organic materials, repurposed goods, and sustainably made home essentials are plentiful. 1527 10th Ave, Capitol Hill, 206-402-4515; nubegreen.com

Station 7

A Firehouse of Finds

Inside this ’20s-era brick-walled building, which was a fire station until 1970, awaits salvaged vintage furniture and industrial-chic fixtures, plus current home goods and jewelry to round it out. 400 15th Ave E, Capitol Hill, 206-466-6778; station7seattle.com

Hayden Collective

Moody, Dark, Chic

Fur benches. Leather sling chairs. A dedicated martini table. The upholstery and decorative pieces in this Capitol Hill showroom exude swank. That would be the whole point of the stylish design house whose collections could up your dwelling’s polished factor to the max. 500 E Pike St, Ste 100 C, Capitol Hill, 206-448-9405; carriehayden.com

Plank and Grain

Natural Wood Goods

Residing in the Evergreen State has its benefits. For one, the abundance of old-growth lumber that Plank and Grain salvages from warehouses. It’s repurposed into modern industrial coffee tables, benches, or, sure, a custom desk. 666 S King St, Chinatown–Industrial District, 206-659-9884; plankandgrain.com

Max Poglia pocket knives with bone and horn handles ($240–$285), Stock and Pantry. Image: Haris Kenjar

Stock and Pantry

Soft Modernism

Sasha Clark’s housewares shop on Pike/Pine goes beyond the usual melange of local goods, opting instead for Scandinavian and Japanese designers, whose sleek, modern shapes appeal to even the most Pacific Northwest–loyal shoppers. 313 E Pine St, Capitol Hill, 206-623-5555; stockandpantry.com

Salt House Mercantile

Home Goods, Island Style

It’s about a 45-minute journey to this Bainbridge Island storefront—and worth the trip. The most Instagrammable boutique this side of the Olympic Mountains has pantry goods, wool blankets, candles...all the makings of a home sweet home. 119 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island, 206-780-1606; salthousemercantile.com

The New Corner Store

Call them fauxdegas, or just plain convenient, but upscale neighborhood markets keep popping up in Seattle.

Little Lago

The little-sister grocer to nearby Cafe Lago boasts a wood-stone pizza oven, Italian deli sandwiches at lunch, and a Jones Soda fountain. 2919 Fuhrman Ave E, Montlake, 206-922-3324; littlelago.com

Sundry

A healthier version of a corner bodega, Sundry offers a plethora of wholesome takeaway snacks and a kitchen prepping guilt-free breakfast and lunch options. 1424 11th Ave, Capitol Hill, no phone; sundryseattle.com

Cone and Steiner

Part grocer, part deli, part candy store, with a few beers on tap, Cone and Steiner’s Capitol Hill, downtown, and Pioneer Square locations are one-stop neighborhood shops. Various locations, coneandsteiner.com