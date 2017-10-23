The 28 Best Clothing Stores and Boutiques in Seattle Right Now

Moksha Image: Amber Fouts

Moksha

A Retail Comeback

Once a longtime staple for funky threads along the Ave, Moksha now holds court in the boutique-scarce Chinatown–International District, featuring its silk-screened street wear, local clothing lines like PRC and Clear Coated, plus other rare items from world travels. 670 S King St, Chinatown–International District, no phone; mokshaseattle.com

Peridot Boutique

A Paradise for the Put-Together Woman

Trust owner and trend hound Lindsey Snider to keep you in perfectly distressed denim, in-season shoes, and the elusive blouse that seamlessly transitions from work to play. Peridot always has what you need when you need it. 2135A Queen Anne Ave N, Queen Anne, 206-687-7130; peridotboutiqueseattle.com

Mario’s

Modern Suits, Classic Service

Though Seattle’s casual ways don’t often require an impeccably tailored suit—maybe for a wedding or a dinner at Canlis—the selection of designer mens- and womenswear at Mario’s takes up the cause for luxury. 1513 Sixth Ave, Downtown, 206-223-1461; shop.mitchellstores.com

Baby and Company

Too Edgy for Baby

Despite the name, there isn’t an adorable onesie in sight at this razor-sharp men’s and women’s boutique. Instead you’ll find luxury apparel and accessories from top international designers, and a reliable barometer for what’s hot every season. 1936 First Ave, Pike Place Market, 206-448-4077; babyandco.us

Hitchcock Madrona

The Statement Necklace Experts

Like pictures, treasures from this accessories shop are worth a thousand words, but here are three: bold, refined, essential. Whether it’s something delightfully understated like a simple 18-karat-gold bar necklace or fierce like a shark-tooth cuff, it most definitely lives here. 1422 34th Ave, Madrona, 206-838-7173; hitchcockmadrona.com

Prism

When You Need Something in Millennial Pink

It has a little bit of everything: Seattle-made fragrance lines, locally made baubles, quirky home goods, fashionable duds for all. With the legalization of weed, here even pipes are less rainbow-hued blown glass and more chic, minimalist ceramic vessels. 5208 Ballard Ave NW, Ballard, 206-402-4706; prismseattle.com

Division Road

Lived-In Luxury

Much of the “luxury heritage” clothing at Division Road looks akin to the old-school cool of American journeyman garb seen in black-and-white photographs. Think crisp denim, Japanese flannel, and leather cap-toe boots—sold alongside modern pullovers, flannels, crewnecks, and cardigans. 536 First Ave S, SoDo, 206-755-0215; divisionroadinc.com

Hammer and Awl

Workman’s Wear

Think of Hammer and Awl as a hardware store without any actual tools. A different kind of equipment for the practical but stylish Seattleite lives here: apparel, accessories, and housewares from over a dozen brands, all handcrafted and dashing. 1137 34th Ave, Madrona, 206-992-7444; hammerandawl.com

Hammer and Awl Image: Amber Fouts

Pipe and Row

A Pinterest Board Come to Life

Seattle-native Kayla Boehme opened her Fremont brick and mortar in June 2014 and continues to consistently stock it with sleek staples: classic tees, velvet trousers, heeled mules in blush and black. 611 N 35th St, Fremont, 206-632-0720; pipeandrow.com

Momo

The Mom-and-Pop Shop That Won’t Stop

For a decade, this corner shop has steadily blended Asian influences and European styles—shibori-dyed scarves, Saint James sailor tops, men’s bow ties, Italian merino wool socks, Hawaiian shirts, as well as apparel made in the Pacific Northwest. 600 S Jackson St, Chinatown–International District, 206-329-4736; momoseattle.com

Sway and Cake

House of Denim, Fur, Silk

This born-again boutique, once a downtown mainstay, has reopened in hipper pastures. Which is to say: a bustling street where you can grab ramen, do yoga, catch a live band, and shop for trendy of-the-moment women’s wear on the same block. 1417 10th Ave, Ste C, First Hill, 206-566-6151; swayandcake.com

Moorea Seal

From Online to On Point

It started as an Etsy shop and grew into a brick-and-mortar fortress: a sweeping industrial-slash-feminine space on First Avenue. Pick up a new pair of suede boots or peruse a host of Seattle-made, simple-yet-elegant jewelry. Yes, it’s a go-to for gifts, too. 1012 First Ave, Downtown, 206-728-2523; mooreaseal.com

Clementines

Shoephiliacs Welcome

What’s not to like? It brims with chunky-heeled booties, platform brogues, and racks of threads from such brands as Seattle’s own Prairie Underground. Even better: Sister store Swan Dive and its vintage wares live downstairs. 310 Occidental Ave S, Pioneer Square, 206-935-9400; clementines.com

Rizom

Denizens of Design

For those unafraid to don a pair of extra-wide pleated pants with a knit crop top, this Belltown den of womenswear is for you. Highlights: co-owners Deborah Roberts’s clothing line, Silvae, and Faris Du Graf’s eponymous jewelry collection. 2316 Second Ave, Belltown, 206-441-7541; rizom.us





"In Seattle there is a functionality to things. It’s about geography, culture, and the way that people go through their everyday lives. We strategize a lot because we want people to feel like themselves…and that’s extremely powerful." —Colton Dixon Winger, Cuniform cofounder, seen in Belltown's Rizom store with cofounder Christine Tran Image: Amber Fouts

Virago Gallery

Feminist Art and Handmade Baubles

There are plenty of beautiful objects to admire inside curator-owner Tracy Cilona’s art gallery and jewelry boutique, including handmade works by artists and designers who are people of color, LGBTQ, and women. 4306 SW Alaska St, Alaska Junction, 206-933-2444; viragogallery.com

Honed

Put a Ring on It

Brooklyn transplant, fine metalsmith, and all-around jewelry whisperer Claire Kinder Barrett has a Chophouse Row studio selling her own adornments alongside other U.S.-made designs that range from simple to art-deco-inspired. 1424 11th Ave, Ste B, Capitol Hill, 206-497-7434; honed-boutique.com

Glasswing

Forever On Trend

This Melrose Market men’s and women’s boutique looks like the apartment of your coolest friend, the one with tendrily plants, an expertly stocked wet bar, charcoal soap in the bathroom, and a dresser full of lived-in denim. 1525 Melrose Ave, Capitol Hill, 206-641-7646; glasswingshop.com

Baleen

The Goes-with-Everything Jewelry Studio

Unpretentious. Modern. And, blessed be, even affordable. Pieces from this Seattle-based atelier skew simple yet pack plenty of style and charm, making handmade hoop earrings, gold rings, and necklaces easy to fold into your daily look. 6418 20th Ave NW, Ballard, 206-784-9074; shopbaleen.com

Likelihood

Unique New Sneaks

Cement floors and stark white walls make for a stripped-down backdrop for the otherwise distinctly cool shoes. No doubt, this is a sneaker head’s utopia. 1101 E Union St, Capitol Hill, 206-257-0577; likelihood.us

Freeman

Whatever the Weather

The arrival of rain and cold doesn’t mean you have to walk around under a tarp. Freeman’s selection of light jackets, durable hooded coats, and classic boots makes surviving the elements look good. 713 Broadway E, Capitol Hill, 206-327-9932; freemanseattle.com

Isadoras

Bejeweled, Antique, and Ever Chic

For the better part of 45 years, founder Laura Dalesandro has collected and dealt in heirloom finery just outside of the storied Pike Place Market. Rather than produce, she proffers precious metals and antique gems—a saving grace in our city’s preoccupation with shiny new things. 1601 First Ave, Pike Place Market, 206-441-7711; isadoras.com

Velouria

The Fashion Locavores

Quite the contrast to the surrounding stadiums and sports bars, this expansive trove offers everything from billowy jumpsuits to minimalist jewelry to natural skin care, much of which is sourced within the Pacific Northwest. 145 S King St, SoDo, 206-788-0330; shopvelouria.com

Velouria Image: Amber Fouts

Jackstraw

Style by Sun and Salt

Like J.Crew, if J.Crew were blown in from the sea on warm wind. Jackstraw’s selection of men’s and women’s apparel feels at once earthy and elegant, much like the Northwest itself. 1930 First Ave, Pike Place Market, 206-462-6236; jstraw.com

Ebbets Field Flannels

Nine Innings of Vintage

Ever want to look like an old-timey pitcher for the Seattle Rainiers? Or maybe the Portland Beavers? Ebbets Field specializes in authentic flannels and ball caps from the long-departed baseball teams enshrined in your grandparents’ memory. 108 S Jackson St, Pioneer Square, 206-382-7249; ebbets.com

A Mano

Why Hello, Fine Leather Goods

Luscious Chelsea boots, supple suede oxfords, even handmade handbags from Italy—appropriate since a mano translates to “by hand” in Italian. Everything in this brick-walled shop is luxurious yet jibes with Seattle’s casually chic style ethos. 1115 First Ave, Downtown, 206-292-1767; shopamano.com

Filson

Forever in Flannel

The standard-bearer for Seattle’s unofficial uniform of long-sleeve flannels, forest-green down vests, ribbed beanies, and other apparel you could just as easily wear on a weekend fishing trip as at a weekday happy hour. (See also page 61.) Various locations, filson.com

Totokaelo

The Land of Looking Good

The roster of designers found within this Capitol Hill boutique reads almost like a New York Fashion Week itinerary: Comme des Garçons, Marsèll, Dries Van Noten, Sandy Liang… But it’s right here in Seattle, nestled between a bookstore and a buzzy cafe. 1523 10th Ave, Capitol Hill, 206-623-3582; totokaelo.com

Standard Goods

Function and Form

Stock up on layer-ready basics that won’t fall apart on you like certain fast-fashion chains in town. Standard Goods focuses on contemporary American-made apparel for men and women in any season. 701 E Pike St, First Hill, 206-323-0207; thestandardgoods.com