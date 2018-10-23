The Year In Dining

Seattle's Best New Restaurants of 2018

Some of the year's new arrivals are supremely ambitious, others unabashedly low-key.

By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion

In This Feature:

Kamonegi Is Seattle Met's Restaurant of the Year

Mutsuko Soma excels at so much more than soba.

10/23/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

These Are Seattle's 12 Best New Restaurants

These are the meals that sent us into the night with an extra bounce in our step and a determination to come back again.

10/23/2018 By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Jordan Kay

Linda Derschang Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

The Capitol Hill restaurateur just opened Queen City in Belltown—and she doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

10/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

2018—The Year of the Tasting Menu?

In a year of increasingly casual, Caviar-compatible restaurants, the tasting menu made an unexpected resurgence.

10/23/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

I-Miun Liu Is the Master of Many

This year the prolific entrepreneur resurrected the Dynasty Room and opened Pike/Pine's East Trading Company.

10/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

16 More New Spots You Need to Know

Kaiseki. Barbecue. Short rib pho. Our current restaurant landscape is equal parts indulgent and elegant.

10/23/2018 By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion

Matt Fortner in the Market

Matt's in the Market has a serendipitously named new chef.

10/23/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

The Year in Seattle Restaurant News

From restaurant group shakeups to Shake Shack.

10/23/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe