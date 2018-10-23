The Year In Dining Seattle's Best New Restaurants of 2018 Some of the year's new arrivals are supremely ambitious, others unabashedly low-key. By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion In This Feature: Kamonegi Is Seattle Met's Restaurant of the Year Mutsuko Soma excels at so much more than soba. 10/23/2018 By Allecia Vermillion These Are Seattle's 12 Best New Restaurants These are the meals that sent us into the night with an extra bounce in our step and a determination to come back again. 10/23/2018 By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Jordan Kay Linda Derschang Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop The Capitol Hill restaurateur just opened Queen City in Belltown—and she doesn't show any signs of slowing down. 10/23/2018 By Rosin Saez 2018—The Year of the Tasting Menu? In a year of increasingly casual, Caviar-compatible restaurants, the tasting menu made an unexpected resurgence. 10/23/2018 By Allecia Vermillion I-Miun Liu Is the Master of Many This year the prolific entrepreneur resurrected the Dynasty Room and opened Pike/Pine's East Trading Company. 10/23/2018 By Rosin Saez 16 More New Spots You Need to Know Kaiseki. Barbecue. Short rib pho. Our current restaurant landscape is equal parts indulgent and elegant. 10/23/2018 By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion Matt Fortner in the Market Matt's in the Market has a serendipitously named new chef. 10/23/2018 By Allecia Vermillion The Year in Seattle Restaurant News From restaurant group shakeups to Shake Shack. 10/23/2018 By Allecia Vermillion