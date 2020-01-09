  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

FAN CLUB

Second Two Doors Down Location to Replace Meg's in Pioneer Square

Sports fans, keep your fingers crossed: Erin Nestor's second Two Doors Down location may be open in time for Mariners season.

By Zoe Sayler 1/9/2020 at 8:00am

Now, picture this with the Seattle Storm playing on TV behind it. Bliss.

Image: Dan Shafer

I'll start with the bad news: Meg’s Hamburgers, a smash-burger joint with old-school cool far beyond its year-and-change in business, will squish its last patty on January 24.

Now for the good news: Its space at 200 S Jackson St will remain decidedly Seattle as it becomes the second location of Madison Valley burger bar Two Doors Down.

The new spot, which Erin Nestor will run alongside her wife Rebecca Denk, sounds pretty damn similar to the original: It’s the same “mom-and-mom business,” this time, in Pioneer Square. It’s got the appropriate number of doors—two, just like the first—and it’ll stick to the same white-tile and reclaimed-wood aesthetic devised by the same local designer, Christine Chaney. 

It’ll also serve the same burgers (still alongside both Impossible and Beyond), the same curated selection of local drafts, and the same thoughtful cider collection—at least three on tap at all times, poured in addition to a gluten-free draft beer. Alternative eaters of the world, rejoice. “We love hamburgers,” Nestor says. “We also love our vegetarian, vegan, and otherwise gluten-free audiences.”

It's true, the new location isn't also two doors down from Nestor’s first venture, Bottleneck Lounge. But it is two blocks from T-Mobile Park. And if all goes according to plan, athletic supporters will get a view of the spot's strong screen-per-square-foot ratio just in time for the Mariners’ first home game against the Texas Rangers in March.

“You know how it is, things can change,” Nestor says. “But it’s always good to have goals.” 

That’s a Seattle fan if I’ve ever heard one.

Filed under
Beer, Pioneer Square, Restaurant Closures, Meg’s Hamburgers, Burgers, Two Doors Down
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Recommendations

Celebrate Seattle’s Black-Owned Restaurants

12/23/2019 Edited by Nicole Pasia

Don't Call It a Greasy Spoon

Our Favorite Seattle Diners, from Formica to Fancy

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

FAN CLUB

Second Two Doors Down Location to Replace Meg's in Pioneer Square

8:00am By Zoe Sayler

Ticket Alert

Edouardo Jordan Announces a Black History Month Celebration

01/08/2020 By Stefan Milne

Revelatory

Revel Returns to Fremont

01/06/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

Dragons and Highballs

Rondo Japanese Kitchen Opens on Broadway

01/03/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Expecting Mom

The Museum of Museums Playfully Ponders Its Own Existence

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Feature

God Save the Punks: Mars Hill, Tooth and Nail, and Seattle’s Christian Alternative

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

The Sporting Life

A Seahawks-Packers Party Primer for the Football Faker

10:55am By Ryan Phelan

Amazing...But Never Again

Reliving the Seahawks-Packers NFC Title Game from 2015

01/08/2020 By Ryan Phelan

Local Letters

E.J. Koh’s The Magical Language of Others Parses Intergenerational Hurt and Healing

01/07/2020 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 6–9

01/06/2020 By Nicole Pasia

News & City Life

Ho Ho How

A (Seattle) Christmas Story: The Origins of the Santa Photo

12/10/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

News Wire

Top 8 Stories: Boeing 737 Max, Homelessness Authority, and Wild Vehicle Crashes

12/19/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

SNOW THANK YOU

5 Seattleites You Meet During a Snowstorm

5:19pm By Zoe Sayler

SEATTLE JEEZ

Some Totally Serious Ideas to Get You Through Seattle Squeeze 2.0

01/08/2020 By Zoe Sayler

News Wire

Cyrus Habib and Other Local Politicians React to Drone Strike

01/03/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

News Wire

Top 6 Stories: Vehicle Emissions Tests End, Lime Bikes Bounce, Smoking Age Increases

01/03/2020 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Style & Shopping

COME AS YOU ARE

7 Seattle Fashion Moments We’ll Remember from the 2010s

01/07/2020 By Zoe Sayler

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

Hue News

Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year Is...Calmer Than 2019

12/26/2019 By Nicole Pasia

TOTES DISMAYED

We'll Miss First and Pike News. But At Least We Have a Tote.

12/19/2019 By Zoe Sayler

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Best Bars

Side Bar

Underbelly Is Subterranean Fun

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up Inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Travel & Outdoors

Exit Strategies

It's Easier Than Ever to Get the Heck Out of Seattle

12/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls Are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Explainer

Washington's Battle Against E-Cigarettes

12/23/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Laurelhurst Tudor, Transformed

12/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe