  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Revelatory

Revel Returns to Fremont

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi's new dining room looks familiar in the best possible way.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/6/2020 at 8:30am

The pop art remains one of Revel's many unexpected joys.

Image: Seattle Met Staff

Randy “Macho Man” Savage is back in his rightful home. So is one of Seattle's best restaurants.

The wrestler's pop art portrait by Justin Kane Elder was a defining presence in Revel’s Fremont dining room. Now both Macho Man and this seminal Korean street food­–inspired restaurant have returned to 401 N 36th St after a two-year hiatus. Significant caveat: There's no liquor license just yet, so keep an eye on Instagram for critical updates on that front.

When the building’s owners decided to redevelop, Revel owners Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi moved the restaurant to temporary quarters in South Lake Union in late 2017. Their team did a heroic job maintaining quality, but man it’s good to see Revel back in its natural habitat, one of the few Fremont blocks that still feels more eclectic than shiny.

The original Revel occupied a squatty, boxcar-like outgrowth of an old warehouse; this new incarnation, sheeted in steel like the original, has a handsome corner entrance at the corner of 36th and Phinney with a triangle of covered patio. God knows how, but Yang and Chirchi salvaged the enormous expanse of butcher block that anchored the dining room. It’s here, serving the same purpose in this new space. Preserving a solid length of wood the size of small bus was crazy difficult, says Yang. “But the counter really makes it Revel.”

Quoin is back too, reincarnated as a black cocktail bar space at the end of the room, rather than its own enclosed entity.

Revel turns 10 this year, and its owners have adapted the menu to reflect diners’ evolving habits. Back then, says Yang, bowls were fresh and contemporary. She and Chirchi have enshrined some favorites in a “Classics” section of the menu (the seaweed noodles with Dungeness crab, the tuna rice bowl), rounded out with sections dedicated to vegetables and meat and fish.

Another shift within the new location: The kitchen now uses tamari in place of soy sauce; now even soy–foundational dishes like the short rib rice bowl are gluten-free.

Filed under
Rachel Yang, Revel
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Revelatory

Revel Returns to Fremont

01/06/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

Dragons and Highballs

Rondo Japanese Kitchen Opens on Broadway

01/03/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

You Guyyyyyyyssssss

Melissa Miranda's Musang Is (Softly) Here

01/02/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with listicles

6 Bainbridge Island Dining Stops for Your Next Day Trip

01/02/2020 By Seattle Met Staff With Annika Lindburg

SO LONG

2019: The Year in Seattle Restaurant Closures

12/31/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

doing the mimosta

7 Brunches Fit for a New Year's Hangover

12/27/2019 By Nicole Martinson

Arts & Culture

Expecting Mom

The Museum of Museums Playfully Ponders Its Own Existence

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Feature

God Save the Punks: Mars Hill, Tooth and Nail, and Seattle’s Christian Alternative

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Local Letters

E.J. Koh’s The Magical Language of Others Parses Generational Hurt and Healing

7:00am By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 6–9

01/06/2020 By Nicole Pasia

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 3–5

01/03/2020 By Nicole Martinson

First Thursday and Beyond

4 Art Shows to Check Out in January

01/02/2020 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Ho Ho How

A (Seattle) Christmas Story: The Origins of the Santa Photo

12/10/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

News Wire

Top 8 Stories: Boeing 737 Max, Homelessness Authority, and Wild Vehicle Crashes

12/19/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

News Wire

Cyrus Habib and Other Local Politicians React to Drone Strike

01/03/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

News Wire

Top 6 Stories: Vehicle Emissions Tests End, Lime Bikes Bounce, Smoking Age Increases

01/03/2020 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Fine-ally

Rejoice, Nerds! No More Daily Library Fines in Seattle

01/02/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Splash City

This Winter, Polar Plunge Into the Seattle Freeze

12/31/2019 By Nicole Martinson

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Hue News

Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year Is...Calmer Than 2019

12/26/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

TOTES DISMAYED

We'll Miss First and Pike News. But At Least We Have a Tote.

12/19/2019 By Zoe Sayler

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

Best Bars

Side Bar

Underbelly Is Subterranean Fun

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up Inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Travel & Outdoors

Exit Strategies

It's Easier Than Ever to Get the Heck Out of Seattle

12/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls Are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Explainer

Washington's Battle Against E-Cigarettes

12/23/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Laurelhurst Tudor, Transformed

12/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe