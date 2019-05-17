  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shift Change

3 Big Chef Shuffles to Know About

Jeffrey Vance, Cam Hanin, and Mike Whisenhunt are all making moves.

By Rosin Saez 5/17/2019 at 11:35am

Chefs Jeffrey Vance (left) and Cam Hanin (right) at the RAICES fundraiser at Navy Strength.

Image: Herschell Taghap

Three chefs who helm some of Seattle's best restaurants right now are making changes, so we checked to see what's on the horizon.

Cam Hanin

Supreme, Ma‘ono

At the end of May, chef Cam Hanin will exit the kitchen, or kitchens, rather. He's helped hold down many a Mark Fuller restaurant—Ma'ono and its fast casual fried chicken counter offspring, two Supreme pizzeria openings—and has shaped some of those spots' beloved and deliciously wacky dishes. Hanin devised a pizza loaded with fried chicken breast, kimchi, and melty American cheese squares; it's basically the manifestation of Supreme and Ma'ono in pizza form. He also crafted a shockingly great ranch dressing-slash-dip that he says was "a labor of love." (I wasn't one to dunk pizza in ranch, but I am a convert now.) But for all his culinary contributions and gigs—he's worked in fine dining, he's worked in fast casual—Hanin's never worked for himself...until now. He's starting Guerilla Pizza Kitchen which will serve as a popup (also available for events and catering) and a take-and-bake operation. No popup dates announced just yet, but you can be sure Hanin's skilled yet playful cooking ethos will live on. Other things: "focusing on family," he says, plus helping out chef-friends like the folks behind Gola's Kitchen and Melissa Miranda, who's readying her Beacon Hill restaurant. Hanin says he'll also be baking bread, presumably that fluffy Japanese milk bread aka shoku pan, for Alessandra Hisako Gordon, jam whisperer at Ayako and Family.

Jeffrey Vance

No Anchor, Navy Strength 

This one stings a bit: chef Jeffrey Vance will be moving to LA next month and thus leaving Seattle's dining scene altogether. Vance was named a Seattle Met Next Hot Chef in 2017 for food that's as inventive and impressive as it is beautiful and tasty, and has since put No Anchor, Chris Elford and Anu Apte-Elford's "weird beer" bar, on the culinary map getting recognized by the likes of the James Beard Foundation. And he didn't merely captain No Anchor's menu, but next door at sibling tiki bar Navy Strength, he embraced both midcentury comfort food and a globe’s worth of flavors. In his stead, Vance says he's installed two incredible young talents. Jaimon Westing (formerly at the Willows Inn and Castagna in Portland, two culinary bastions) has taken the lead at No Anchor, while Alexus Williams is running things at Navy Strength. Vance is keeping his own plans slightly under wraps, but the chef says he may help out some friends in the kitchen in LA or do some line cooking. He won't be taking a chef job anywhere, though, as he's taking this time to focus on opening up someplace of his own in LA. "It will definitely be a chef driven place using market produce, while trying to change the restaurant business model to something more welcoming and sustainable," says Vance. A noble, ambitious cause! We can't wait to keep tabs on what develops, even if it's happening a thousand miles away.

Mike Whisenhunt

Central Smoke

A year ago this month, Vietnamese steak house Seven Beef announced its new direction: still meaty, but smokier. The new concept, Central Smoke, dialed back the finer dining aspects and recast itself as a barbecue-foward joint with a solid cocktail menu to go with it. Chef Mike Whisenhunt (Brimmer and Heeltap, Joule) was to lead the smoky endeavor. But co-owner Eric Banh has confirmed that, indeed, executive chef Mike Whisenhunt has moved on as of early May. (Whisenhunt had previously confirmed as well.) There's no official comment on the reason behind Whisenhunt's departure, but Banh assures that the smoked meats continue: head chef Charles Franks, who's worked at Cafe Campagne, Monsoon (another Eric and Sophie Banh restaurant), and China Pie, is in charge of the kitchen along with sous chef Levi Nichols.
Filed under
Chefs, Shift Change
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shift Change

3 Big Chef Shuffles to Know About

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Molly Moon's Expands and Dirty Couch Opens

05/17/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Brunching Out

5 New Seattle Brunches Just in Time for Summer

05/17/2019 By Lily Hansen

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink May 15–21

05/15/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Exciting Developments

Maximillian Petty's Queen Anne Restaurant, Eden Hill Provisions, Opens This Summer

05/14/2019 By Rosin Saez

Fun with Listicles

27 Essential Seattle Restaurants for Late-Night Grub

05/13/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 17–19

05/17/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 16–21

05/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

Lit Life

Seattle Arts and Lectures' New Schedule Is Here

05/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Sounds to the North

Fisherman’s Village Music Festival Returns This Week

05/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 13–16

05/13/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Transportation Dispatch

The Seattle Scooter Invasion Has Begun

05/10/2019 By Philip Kiefer

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

05/03/2019 By Philip Kiefer

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Best Bars

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe