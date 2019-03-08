This Week in Restaurant News: Hood Famous Grows, Axes Land on the Hill

Hood Famous 2.0: Officially open for business. Image: Seattle Met Staff

Hood Famous Arrives in Its New Hood

The bakeshop known for churning out cheesecakes, particularly its purple-hued yam flavor, has a sibling cafe—and it’s softly open in Chinatown–International District as of this week. Inside the Publix Hotel, Hood Famous Cafe and Bar has a quaint fridge of treats, but new here is brunch. There are mochi waffles topped with such things as corned beef hash, smoked salmon with calamansi citrus and chive cream cheese, and seasonal fruit. So far, they've also got quiches in three flavors: longanisa sausage, eggplant with salted duck egg, and bitter melon. Caffeine—pandan lattes, coconut-milk macchiatos, Philippine single-origin coffee—comes by way of Fulcrum, which roasts beans by the Seattle-born, Manila-based Kalsada Coffee. The cocktail program is still forthcoming as the cafe gets a handle on its daytime setup during the soft opening. —Rosin Saez

Finger-Lickin' Good News

Bonchon, an international powerhouse of Korean fried chicken, is now open on First Hill, per Capitol Hill Seattle. And judging by Instagram posts, people are freaking out. (One blogger reported a 30-minute wait time, so bring a battle-axe or something to vie for a table. More on that below.) Though the restaurant is still in soft open stage and hasn’t yet rolled out the full menu, you can still get your hands plenty sticky with garlic chicken. Check out Bonchon's current offerings and stay on top of further developments on their website.

The Scoop on Central District Ice Cream Company

The teal-walled scoop shop has moved its monthly rotating flavors to new digs. Central District Ice Cream Company owners, who also run Seattle Freeze in Georgetown and Nate’s Wing’s and Waffles, have decided to consolidate two concepts under one roof. Happy Grillmore, their burger joint off East Jefferson Street, will now house the ice cream offerings. That, of course, means one really great thing: we will have fries with our shakes. —RS

Ben Paris Approacheth

More details have surfaced on the newly renovated State Hotel at the corner of Second and Pike and its ground-floor restaurant named for Seattle legend Ben Paris. When the restaurant opens at the end of the month expect classic American dishes with modern touches, like fried chicken with five sides or a burger topped with bacon jam and smoked aioli. Also on the menu: a lot of cocktails, some of which nod to Seattle's history. The Pike Place–adjacent spot will be open from breakfast through dinner and will feature ingredients from the market, just a block away.

War Games

There’s an axe-throwing bar coming to the Hill, according to Capitol Hill Seattle. The sport—which is billed as bowling, but, like, with more slicing!—is having a moment right now, and Seattle will get in on the action when Blade and Timber, a Kansas City–born hatchetry opens just a block from the Broadway Link station. If the combination of alcohol and weapons makes you nervous, feel (somewhat) reassured by Blade and Timber's claim that “Axe throwing is as safe as any other sport...of similar genre.” Throwing lanes can be booked by the hour or shared with other patrons, and you can get a little buzz on while doing it. You cannot, however, bring your own axe, because they've got to draw the line somewhere. On an unrelated note, we're still looking for investors in our javelin-catching canna-cafe startup.

