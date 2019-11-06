Gone Too Soon
East Trading Company Closes on Capitol Hill
The artfully designed Pike/Pine bar lasted a little over a year.
East Trading Company, the Pike Street cocktail bar, closed quietly over the weekend. Owner I-Miun Liu—who's also behind Eastern Cafe, Central District's Raised Doughnuts, and the Oasis Tea Zone chain—opened the space last September in the former Sun Liquor Distillery and Lounge. The bar, design by Electric Coffin, abounded with texture: Bruce Lee on repeat (a nod to Liu having grown up practicing martial arts), tigers, fireworks, “Thank You” roses from those red-and-white plastic bags. We'll miss the housemade tea-infused syrups and balanced way with booze—gin, Aperol, and chartreuse here, bourbon-smoked tea with angostura bitters there.
Liu cited "multiple factors" for East Trading Company's closing, such as "being too busy with other projects and how doing business in Seattle is a lot more difficult than it used to be." East Trading Company also announced the closing on Instagram:
We are sad to announce that tomorrow, Sunday Nov. 3, will be our last day of service. We are sad that we were not able to make East Trading a staple on the Hill, but we are looking forward to future adventures. Our pop up bar in Chinatown, @dynastyroom, is still open until the end of January, so come visit us there! Thank you for all your support and love. -East Trading Co.