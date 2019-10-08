A Guide to Seattle's Full-Blown Pumpkin Spice Mania

Ellenos brings back its pumpkin pie flavor for fall. Image: Courtesy Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt

With the return of the pumpkin spice latte—courtesy of our local coffee giant—this time of year brings out the basic in all of us. But the now-classic blend of spices extends far beyond Starbucks: From the sweets we're dying to check out to some less conventional options, here's a glimpse of Seattle's pumpkin scene.

Arguably one of the most legit pumpkin spice things on this list, Ellenos's pumpkin pie yogurt makes its annual debut once again. The base is the same as always, yogurt and honey, but then it starts to get interesting when they swirl in pumpkin spice. At the Georgetown and Pike Place shops, the creamy dollop comes topped with chunks of actual pumpkin pie—but don’t worry, it’s yogurt so it’s still healthy...maybe.

This October, Robin Wehl's staple Seattle bakery combined its classic chocolate chip cookie with a dash of pumpkin, and thus a pumpkin spice chocolate chip flavor was born. Sans eggs, the little handheld treat is great both on its own or in sandwich form. Feeling adventurous? Wehl suggests pairing the new chocolate caramel pretzel ice cream with one pumpkin spice and one molasses cookie—a chocolate pumpkin pretzel, if you will.

Shockingly close to, but not quite a PSL, the annual pumpkin shake at Capitol Hill’s cafe of inspired clean eating blends pepita date milk with Himalayan sea salt and a pumpkin compote (spiced pumpkin butter, dates, cinnamon, nutmeg). Add a shot of coffee and you’re that much closer to the drink that must not be named.

More cookie news: This Kirkland-born macaron hub serves a pumpkin spice version in all its fall glory. Pumpkin butter meets clove, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice in the buttercream, all nestled between a bright orange shell. There are a few other worthy fall-themed flavors, too, like pear frangipane, butterbeer, and apple cobbler.

The seasonal sundae at Molly Moon's combines pumpkin clove ice cream with hot fudge and housemade whip cream. Image: Courtesy Molly Moon's

Bye, salty toffee—the homegrown ice cream empire has flipped the calendar to its October flavors, including the new pumpkin clove (drool) and the great pumpkin sundae (double drool). Both are made with real pumpkin and spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and, duh, cloves. November’s roster continues the theme with pumpkin cheesecake. (Flavor changeovers happen on the first of the month.)

This one has definitely sparked our interest, but the seasonal pumpkin cider at Seattle’s original cidery has us a little wary, too. The drink has hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove, and, of course, pumpkin, all of which pairs perfectly, so we hear, with sharp cheddar or carrot cake. Actually, it might just sound like liquid pumpkin pie. Count us really intrigued.

The pumpkin old fashioned at Seattle’s go-to doughnut chain debuted in 2008, before pumpkin spice became full-on synonymous with fall. Canned (but real!) pumpkin flavors this twist on a classic treat; they even double down with a pumpkin spice glaze. More doughnut shops have since followed in Top Pot's footsteps, including Mighty-O and Raised Doughnuts, where it's available on Sundays only.