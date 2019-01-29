Big Change, Familiar Names at Seattle Met

It’s a big week at Seattle Met, with two of our longest-standing bylines taking on new roles.

Allecia Vermillion, the magazine’s longtime food and drink editor, has been promoted to editor in chief. Vermillion, who joined the staff in October 2011 after a stint as the founding editor of Eater Seattle, is a two-time James Beard Foundation Award finalist, and was named deputy editor in 2017. She will continue to write restaurant reviews and other dining stories for the magazine.

Vermillion will be replacing James Ross Gardner, whose five-year tenure as editor in chief will end on March 15, 2019. Gardner, who has led the Seattle Met staff to two general excellence awards from the national City and Regional Magazine Association—the industry's highest honor—will stay on as editor at large and write feature-length articles.

“These two are forces of nature,” said Nicole Vogel, founder and CEO of SagaCity Media, Seattle Met’s parent company. “Having both of them as stewards of Seattle Met’s next phase is as exciting as I could imagine for such a distinguished brand that both of them have had such a part in shaping.”