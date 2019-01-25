  1. Eat & Drink
All-Day Cafe Mr. West Heads to University Village

Espresso, wine, and European-style snacks served in an atmospheric space? Yeah, that will track at U Village.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/25/2019 at 11:31am

Stay awhile.

Image: Courtesy Mr. West

One of the city center’s most charming all-day cafes is readying a second location in University Village. Mr. West will bring its particular mix of multiroaster espresso, avocado toast, and evening rosé to the former Mrs. Cook's near the shopping center’s main courtyard. It's a happy new, food-centric chapter for one of the mall's longtime local tenants.

Absent of all those racks of saute pans and cupcake molds, the Mrs. Cook's space is roughly the same size as the original Mr. West at Eighth and Olive, but with higher ceilings and a bevy of  indoor-outdoor spaces, like a hidden-away patio with an outdoor fireplace on the side that faces Ba Bar, and cafe tables on the courtyard side, with much of the exterior shrouded in vines and greenery.

Inside, the menu is a similar roster of breakfast sandwiches, hearty toasts, and salads. Mr. West is particularly adept at that whole coffee-into-drinks program because owners Soni Davé-Schock and Henri Shock are also behind Bottlehouse, Madrona’s destinationworthy wine bar. 

Soni Dave-Schock is also a designer, hence the original location's leather-softened, marble-clad vibe that makes you yearn to just plug in a printer and live here, among all the carefully tended plants. (Yes, this place is an Instagram juggernaut.) The new space will share that sensibility. While U Village has built an impressive roster of full-service restaurants in recent years, it has relatively few places conducive to lingering, and another takeaway coffee option is a welcome alternative to the mall's four Starbucks outposts.

The new Mr. West is slated to arrive this summer. Track its progress on—you guessed it—the Mr. West Instagram.

University Village, Mr. West
Mr. West

$$ Coffee Shop, Sandwiches/Deli 720 Olive Way

The owners of Bottlehouse in Madrona turned a sterile office building space downtown into that rare breed, a truly all day cafe. By day, it's a sleek, spacio...

