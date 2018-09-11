  1. Features
  2. The Best of Washington Wine 2018

Walla Walla Dispatch

Wine, Rocks, and Christophe Baron’s Revolution

Syrah from the Rocks District holds the region in thrall. And the man who launched this movement wants nothing to do with it.

By Allecia Vermillion 9/11/2018 at 9:00am Published in the October 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Christophe Baron and his dog, Hélios, on the land he prefers to call “the stones.”

Image: Nashco Photo

The long-stemmed glasses make gentle scraping sounds as we swirl them against the round white table in the minimalist office where Cayuse Vineyards staff holds tastings. Elizabeth Bourcier, the assistant vigneronne, sips and looks upward, as if consulting the chandelier whose clear glass globes mimic a grape cluster. Her blissful whisper distills this rapturous experience into one unexpected word.

“Ashtray.”

Winemaker verbiage can seem comic to the layperson, but this is unequivocal, liquid steak tartare. Bloody as a prizefight, it pulls across the tongue, the essence of an old-school steakhouse captured in a slope-shouldered bottle with a horseshoe on the label. I’d even buy “ashtray.”

This 2012 Horsepower The Tribe Vineyard syrah is the work of the effusive Frenchman to my left, Cayuse Vineyards founder Christophe Baron. Compact with brown eyes and slightly spiked-up hair that makes him look younger than his 48 years, Baron grew up in the Champagne region of France. Between the national acclaim and limited quantities, there is, perhaps, no bigger trophy in Washington wine than one of his bottles.

Though, he readily admits, his wines aren’t for everybody. Drinkers who seek out the ripe and fruity, oaked and boozy, don’t necessarily want salty, meaty, umami flavors that would be spiritually at home in a charcuterie cave or butcher’s case. But enough people love Baron’s wines that the queue simply for a spot on Cayuse’s list is 15,000 deep. It might take eight years to join the rarified roster of 3,500 individuals eligible to actually purchase the small amount of wine he makes each year.

Baron’s wines mostly come from six square miles of the valley known as the Rocks, where fist-sized cobblestones blanket the ground. This was orchard country when Baron planted his first grapevines in 1997. Other winemakers thought he was crazy, taking on a patch of land where planting was a matter of prying rocks aside with a crowbar. Toward the end of the last ice age, the Walla Walla River thundered down from the Blue Mountains, a melted snow torrent that propelled volcanic matter down these slopes, tumbled smooth before they hit the valley floor. The resulting geological souvenir is a patch of stony land, with a chemistry distinct from the rest of the valley’s soft, compliant soil.

Vines in this alluvial fan must send roots deep into the ground. Their grapes tend to be small, with concentrated flavor. Baron’s wines put the entire region on notice that something special happens in this soil, especially with chameleonic syrah. Critical acclaim followed; so did other winemakers.

“It’s the first time in Washington state where you can pick up a glass of wine and it doesn’t matter who makes it, there’s a fingerprint of that Rocks funk,” says Sean Boyd, a geologist turned founder of Rôtie Cellars, whose laconic candor belies his expressive wines. Jeb Dunnuck, one of the most influential wine critics in America, takes it a step further, remarking on his website that “this terroir is one of the most singular in the world.”

Today, more than 20 winemakers—established names from Washington to California to Spain—have sought out this land, eager to be a part of the movement unfolding here. In 2015, some of them took what seemed a logical step on the path toward international greatness: They applied to designate this region an American Viticultural Area. The sub-appellation of the Walla Walla Valley was approved with a horrendously clunky moniker, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater. Denizens take great care to say “Rocks District” since one canny local winery trademarked the term “In the Rocks” early on for its exclusive use.

But the man who first discovered the stratospheric potential of this appellation wants nothing to do with it.

"Rule number one,” says Christophe Baron as he navigates his old pickup truck—license plate WWSYRAH—down Sunnyside Road: “When you’re at Cayuse, the word you have to use is stones.” Never rocks. He feels similar disdain for the word winemaker; Baron terms himself a vigneron, someone who tends his own vineyard and controls his wine from plant to bottle.

The land that’s seized so many imaginations feels like a slightly tumbledown exurb, dotted with orchards, fallow fields, and, increasingly, grapevines. Stones are thick like carpet in some places, scattered on dirt like confetti in others.

Except, it takes more than geology to make wines like Baron’s. We pull over at his Fiddleneck vineyard, where vines are planted too close to navigate via tractor. Four draft horses are hitched to cultivators brought from France. Brown flanks brush vines as horses trudge down narrow rows; cultivators dredging through stone-covered soil sound like pebbles clanking in a coffee can.

Planting grapes sur échalas—literally on stakes, so close that each row shades the next—lets them ripen with lower levels of sugar. “It’s like haute couture,” says Baron. “One piece takes 100 hours to create; we take the same approach.”

Next is Cayuse’s first vineyard, whose origin story is practically legend. In 1993, a young Baron wanted to work in Oregon’s buzzy Willamette Valley but ended up with an 18-month hitch in Walla Walla, not realizing pinot country was five hours away. He worked in Australia, New Zealand, and even Romanian wineries, then returned to the U.S. in 1996 to buy land in the Willamette Valley. On a quick social stop in Walla Walla, conversation turned to France’s famed Châteauneuf-du-Pape appellation. A farmer friend knew of land with a similar blanket of stones. The next morning they headed toward the conjoined town of Milton-Freewater; we’re standing on the 10-acre plot Baron first spotted that day, thick with softball-size stones.

The legend stems from Baron’s obsessive labor as much as the singular terrain. A guy willing to maintain a team of draft horses for the sake of good wine would have no patience for the rule-strapped federal approval process that forged the Rocks District AVA. Or the requirement that boundaries follow existing features—like roads or ridges—rather than match these rocky soils exactly. Baron certainly dislikes the unwieldy name, another product of governmental guidelines, and the possibility that a less-exacting winemaker could slap it on a label to imply that what’s inside the bottle is in a league with Cayuse. “That was done by a bunch of amateurs,” he scoffs of the appellation, leaning over to make sure I’m writing down his words.

There’s also the small matter of another boundary, a border between two states that’s more impactful, albeit way more arbitrary, than the edges of an alluvial fan.

Steve Robertson gives his own tour of the Rocks District of Milton-Freewater. A one-man chamber of commerce in a well-traveled Audi, he could almost pass for John Kerry’s gentleman farmer cousin, with his strong profile and iron-colored mane. The area lured Robertson’s family from Oregon and California; his daughter, Brooke, tends their 10-acre SJR Vineyard, and their Delmas syrah is a consistent heavy-hitter. Robertson definitely refers to the AVA by name; he and Whitman College geology professor Kevin Pogue spearheaded the application—“If you draw lines around something, you give it importance.”

The Rocks District is six miles southwest of the city of Walla Walla, but when Robertson crosses Stateline Road, we trade Washington for Oregon. Most of the Walla Walla Valley lies on the Washington side—not to mention nearly all the winemaking infrastructure. However, the Rocks District itself, the terroir redefining Washington’s reputation is actually, entirely, in Oregon.

Still, Robertson points out where some top names in Washington wine—Betz, Dusted Valley, Doubleback owner and former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe—are buying up acres and ripping out fruit trees to plant grapes. Attention from Europe helped elevate Napa and the Willamette Valley, he says as we pass the future home of Valdemar Estates: A family of Rioja winemakers chose this AVA for its first project outside of Spain.

Another wrinkle of AVA law: Only wines made in Oregon can use the Rocks District label. Most grapes get trucked over Stateline Road to wineries in Washington.

This gives Baron more cause for scorn, but also explains why the story of Rocks District has been slow to travel outside of wine circles. What good is a wine that tastes of a specific place if nobody can visit to witness what makes it special?

That’s about to change. Impressive new guard wineries, like Maison Bleue, Rôtie Cellars, and Force Majeure, are planning wineries and tasting rooms next to their estate vineyards, the model that makes a visit to Napa so appealing.

Baron, meanwhile, is busy with his newest project, a two-acre pocket of land outside the Rocks District, where the north fork of the Walla Walla River meets the main waterway. The foothills of the Blue Mountains seem to start right here, flat pasture suddenly thrusts upward and rows of vines incline toward the sky.

Once again, he’s found land that recalls a famous French terroir, this time the steep riverbanks of Hermitage. The second vintage of this Hors Categorie syrah, just 1,200 bottles, debuts in early 2019. Reviews of the first release were rapturous.

There’s no trick to what he does, Baron says after we scramble up the hillside to admire the views from above the vines. Just an attitude that winemaking starts here. “I’m not a magician. I’m a vigneron.”

Filed under
Rocks District, Oregon Wine, Washington Wine, Walla Walla Wines
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Best of Washington Wine 2018

The 30 Most Exciting Wines in Washington

These bottles include debuts, risk takers, or creations that simply deliver astounding quality or value. Best of all, most are obtainable.

The Rise of SoDo Urbanworks

How an old industrial park reimagined how Seattle drinks wine.

Meet the Tastemakers Influencing the Washington Wine Scene

Three consummate pros, from ascendant to old guard.

How Sean Chose the Most Exciting Washington Wines

The methodology for this year's tasting.

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

New Pioneer Square Restaurant Fills the Former Radici Space

12/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seasonal Sustenance 2018

Where to Load Up on Holiday Treats

12/10/2018 By Jaime Archer

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 12 Bites of Christmas

12/10/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Hop On the Grain Train

Edouardo Jordan's New Bar, Lucinda, Is an Ode to Glorious Grain

12/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A New Dick's Location and Retro Burgers Arrive Downtown

12/07/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Seasonal Sustenance 2018

Where to Dine on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Around Seattle

12/06/2018 By Aly Brady

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 10–13

12/10/2018 By Aly Brady

No Joke

Brandi Carlile Is Nominated for Six Grammy Awards

12/07/2018 By Anne Dennon

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 7–9

12/06/2018 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

4 Shows to See at December Art Walk

12/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art Tech

Art and Commerce Collide at Modernist Cuisine Gallery

12/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sad Day

Gramma Press Is Finished

12/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safe Injection Sites, Police Accountability, and Seattle Hockey

12/07/2018 By Anne Dennon

KeyArena

Seattle Is Getting a Hockey Team

12/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

State Legislators Plan to Pass Original Revisions to Deadly Force Initiative

12/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2019

Who Is Running for Seattle City Council?

12/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Upzoning

Ruling Supports Most Findings in FEIS for Seattle's Affordable Housing Plan

11/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What's Next for Washington to Address Climate Change?

11/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Home Goods for the Pacific Northwest Abode

12/10/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 10–16

12/10/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

11 Holiday Markets You Need to Check Out

12/07/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Ways to Give the Gift of Self-Care

12/06/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Bags and Bling for the Accessory-Obsessed

12/03/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

9 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks for Food-Loving Friends

12/03/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Island Time

A Seattleite’s Guide to Visiting Hawaii After the Eruption

11/20/2018 By Pam Mandel

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe