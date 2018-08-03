  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cheap Pours and Outdoor Dining

Plus, Sandpoint's Magnuson Cafe and Brewery is open, with beer from Mollusk Brewing.

By Cassie Sawyer 8/3/2018 at 9:00am

Catch us drinking beer at the new Magnuson Cafe and Brewery for the rest of summer.

Image: Courtesy Magnuson Cafe and Brewery Facebook

Openings

Sawyer

Mitch Mayers fired up the wood grill this week at Sawyer in Ballard, serving those much anticipated braised oxtail nachos, rotisserie porchetta and chickens, and fancy choco tacos. Dinner is seven days a week and brunch is in the works.

Magnuson Cafe and Brewery

Eater Seattle took a look inside this new family- and dog-friendly brewery and cafe at the ever-popular Magnuson Park, which opened this past weekend. We first heard the news back in April that Mollusk Brewing would take care of the taps. Eats are in the form of traditional pub fare like wings, fried cheese curds, big salads, and fish and chips. And the patio space has a view that does not disappoint. 

General Porpoise

The latest addition to this seafaring bunch is now open in Laurelhurst and serving up insanely pillowy doughnuts filled with seasonal flavors like Rainier cherry and rhubarb jam. Also, Renee Erickson’s Sea Creatures Group has seen some interesting acquisitions as of late: The company now owns Westward, Saint Helens, and the entire Great State Burger chain.

Union

The space that was previously home to Restaurant Zoe is now Capitol Hill's newest gay bar on Union street, Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports. Expect a welcoming patio, burgers and sandwiches, and a large spirits selection. Open 2pm to 2am daily.   

Popups

Milk Bar

Canlis has yet another exciting East Coast popup taking over its parking lot this summer. Last month it hosted a hugely successful Shake Shack event, and now Milk Bar's Christina Tosi is brining cereal milk soft serve and other glorious baked creations on Sunday, August 12 from noon to 4pm.

Coming Soon

Rhein Haus

If you needed yet another reason to take a road trip out to Leavenworth, this Seattle beer hall is planning its fourth location out west in the quaint, Bavarian-themed town. Expect those same tasty German sausages and pretzels and a huge beer garden.

Sweet Specials

Li’l Woody’s

Dessert month kicked off this week with specials from some of our city's best sweet purveyors. This Thursday, Raised Doughnuts helped create a blue cheese glazed ring topped with fresh figs and bacon. Icebox, Lowrider Baking Company, and Macha Man Ice Cream (in that order) are next in line over the following weekends. Check here for the schedule and locations.

Agrodolce

Hell yes to $2 glasses of rosé at Maria Hines’s Sicilian spot in Fremont. Grab those inexpensive pink pours at the bar and on the sidewalk patio from 5 to 6:30pm seven days a week (with a purchase of food, of course). You're going to need some handmade pasta to soak up all that wine, after all.

New Patio

Le Messe

Brian Clevenger wants you to eat outside. And on Saturday, August 4, he’s debuting his Eastlake patio at Le Messe. The outdoor seating will have an extended happy hour from 5 to 7pm and again from 9 to 10pm daily, along with $2 oysters and drink specials all day, every day. Score.

Shift Change

Belltown Brewing

Head brewer Will Carnaghi, previously from Hale’s Ales, is now leading the team at Belltown Brewing. Try his new summer creations like a classic German hef, red lager, brut IPA, and a session IPA, on draft now.

Filed under
Restaurant Openings, Outdoor Dining, Canlis, Weekly Planner, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Related Content

Beer & Brats

Rhein Haus Is Opening a New Location in Leavenworth

07/30/2018 By Landon Groves

Bake Sales

Christina Tosi's Milk Bar Pops Up at Canlis

07/31/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Yesssss

Shake Shack Will Pop Up at Canlis

06/05/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Marine Life

More Details on Sea Creatures' Big Acquisition

07/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cheap Pours and Outdoor Dining

9:00am By Cassie Sawyer

NOOOOOOOOO

Le Petit Cochon Will Close Its Doors

08/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Sawyer Opens Today in Ballard

08/01/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 1–7

08/01/2018 By Grace Madigan

Bake Sales

Christina Tosi's Milk Bar Pops Up at Canlis

07/31/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Beer & Brats

Rhein Haus Is Opening a New Location in Leavenworth

07/30/2018 By Landon Groves

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 3–5

9:00am By Mac Hubbard

Arts & Culture

So How Can Seattle Save the Showbox?

08/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

First Thursday

August Art Walk Planner

08/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

More Tickets to Pearl Jam's Home Shows Are Going Up for Sale

08/01/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art World

Seattle Art Fair Arrives This Week. Get Yourself to CenturyLink.

08/01/2018 By Stefan Milne

Jazz Hands

Former Canlis Pianist Walt Wagner Announces Jazz Alley Shows

07/31/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Arts & Culture

So How Can Seattle Save the Showbox?

08/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Seattle's Streetcar, the Showbox, and the Mariners

07/31/2018 By Grace Madigan

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A New Police Chief, Sexual Assault Allegations, and Seattle Homelessness

07/24/2018 By Grace Madigan

Going Green

O'Brien Wants Deadlines for the City to Improve Its Downtown Bike Lane Network

07/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Reform

Carmen Best Will Be Seattle's New Police Chief After All

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 30–August 6

07/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

High Five

Moorea Seal Celebrates 5 Years with an Anniversary Sale and Party

07/19/2018 By Katheryn Grice

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 16–23

07/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe