This Week in Restaurant News: Cheap Pours and Outdoor Dining

Catch us drinking beer at the new Magnuson Cafe and Brewery for the rest of summer. Image: Courtesy Magnuson Cafe and Brewery Facebook

Openings

Sawyer

Mitch Mayers fired up the wood grill this week at Sawyer in Ballard, serving those much anticipated braised oxtail nachos, rotisserie porchetta and chickens, and fancy choco tacos. Dinner is seven days a week and brunch is in the works.

Magnuson Cafe and Brewery

Eater Seattle took a look inside this new family- and dog-friendly brewery and cafe at the ever-popular Magnuson Park, which opened this past weekend. We first heard the news back in April that Mollusk Brewing would take care of the taps. Eats are in the form of traditional pub fare like wings, fried cheese curds, big salads, and fish and chips. And the patio space has a view that does not disappoint.

General Porpoise

The latest addition to this seafaring bunch is now open in Laurelhurst and serving up insanely pillowy doughnuts filled with seasonal flavors like Rainier cherry and rhubarb jam. Also, Renee Erickson’s Sea Creatures Group has seen some interesting acquisitions as of late: The company now owns Westward, Saint Helens, and the entire Great State Burger chain.

Union

The space that was previously home to Restaurant Zoe is now Capitol Hill's newest gay bar on Union street, Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports. Expect a welcoming patio, burgers and sandwiches, and a large spirits selection. Open 2pm to 2am daily.

Popups

Milk Bar

Canlis has yet another exciting East Coast popup taking over its parking lot this summer. Last month it hosted a hugely successful Shake Shack event, and now Milk Bar's Christina Tosi is brining cereal milk soft serve and other glorious baked creations on Sunday, August 12 from noon to 4pm.

Coming Soon

Rhein Haus

If you needed yet another reason to take a road trip out to Leavenworth, this Seattle beer hall is planning its fourth location out west in the quaint, Bavarian-themed town. Expect those same tasty German sausages and pretzels and a huge beer garden.

Sweet Specials

Li’l Woody’s

Dessert month kicked off this week with specials from some of our city's best sweet purveyors. This Thursday, Raised Doughnuts helped create a blue cheese glazed ring topped with fresh figs and bacon. Icebox, Lowrider Baking Company, and Macha Man Ice Cream (in that order) are next in line over the following weekends. Check here for the schedule and locations.

Agrodolce

Hell yes to $2 glasses of rosé at Maria Hines’s Sicilian spot in Fremont. Grab those inexpensive pink pours at the bar and on the sidewalk patio from 5 to 6:30pm seven days a week (with a purchase of food, of course). You're going to need some handmade pasta to soak up all that wine, after all.

New Patio

Le Messe

Brian Clevenger wants you to eat outside. And on Saturday, August 4, he’s debuting his Eastlake patio at Le Messe. The outdoor seating will have an extended happy hour from 5 to 7pm and again from 9 to 10pm daily, along with $2 oysters and drink specials all day, every day. Score.

Shift Change

Belltown Brewing

Head brewer Will Carnaghi, previously from Hale’s Ales, is now leading the team at Belltown Brewing. Try his new summer creations like a classic German hef, red lager, brut IPA, and a session IPA, on draft now.