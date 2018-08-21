  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Special Events

Party Art

Celebrate 10 Years of SAM Remix

The intermittent arts bash celebrates an anniversary at Olympic Sculpture Park.

By Stefan Milne 8/21/2018 at 4:07pm

SAM Remix 2017. 

Image: Courtesy Seattle Art Museum and Courtesy Jen Au

When the first SAM Remix was held in 2008, it may have seen smaller crowds, but the event was surprisingly similar to what you can still experience. Since the inception, programmers wanted a dynamic event with live music and DJs that also engaged with the depth of the museum’s art.

Similar afterhours museum events cropped up around the country around the same time, but Remix, says SAM’s manager of public programs Philip Nadasdy, is one of the most enduring. Since 2008 events have regularly sold out. And in that time span Remix has become an event where various artistic mediums, and the different social sets that accompany them, converge: DJs rub shoulders with artists and museum goers hobnob with the dance crowd. 

SAM Remix 2017. 

Image: Courtesy Seattle Art Museum and Courtesy Jen Au

The next edition of the thrice-yearly art party—which lands this Friday, August 24 at Olympic Sculpture Park—celebrates Remix’s 10th Anniversary with one of the biggest celebrations to date. Local husband and wife artists Julie Alpert (think found-object and mixed media installations with lots of drippy colors) and Andy Arkley (think lighted, gleefully emphatic plywood and acrylic monoliths) will lead art-making experiences. Adria Garcia of Indian Summer will demonstrate her weaving prowess. And DJ J-Justice, a Remix alum, will bring the beats, along with local bands Duke Evers and Unlikely Friends. 

As with most Remix events, this’ll almost certainly sell out, and tickets are not available onsite. To purchase tickets and see the rest of the extensive programing, head to the microsite.

SAM Remix: 10
Aug 24, Olympic Sculpture Park, $30

Filed under
Olympic Sculpture Park, Sam Remix, SAM
Show Comments
In this Article

Art, Special Events

SAM Remix: 10

Editor’s Pick $30 Olympic Sculpture Park

SAM's art party returns for a 10th anniversary party. Catch DJ J-Justice brigning the beats, married artists Juilie Alpert and Andy Arkley, all at Olympic Sc...

Related Content

She's It

Style Tag: Seattle Artist Adria Garcia

06/30/2015 By Lauren Gallow

Explainer

Let the Special Olympic Games Begin!

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens September 2018

08/14/2018

Adventure Cave

Spelunk at Crawford

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Eat & Drink

Queen of Restaurants in Spades

Linda Derschang Is Making Moves

12:30pm By Rosin Saez

Dining Alfresco

5 New Patios for Your Outdoor Imbibing Needs

08/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Reinventing the Pizza Box and Rainier Beer

08/17/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Freshly Baked News

South Seattle College's Bakery and Pastry Program Remains in Limbo

08/16/2018 By Grace Madigan

Fun With Listicles

9 Havens for Meat-Free Meals

08/16/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 15–21

08/15/2018 By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

Party Art

Celebrate 10 Years of SAM Remix

4:07pm By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 20–23

08/20/2018 By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 17–19

08/17/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Opera and "Opera"

How Two Seattle Shows Offer Dramatically Different Takes on Theater Stalwarts

08/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Album Review

Death Cab for Cutie’s Thank You for Today Is Pleasant and Underwhelming

08/15/2018 By Stefan Milne

Artist Interview

In His Frye Museum Installation, Quenton Baker Finds Lost Voices

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Carmen Best, the Showbox, and Matt Manweller

9:29am By Grace Madigan

Climate Change

Clean Air Officials Advise Staying Inside, Says Air Is "Unhealthy for Everyone"

08/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Welcome Lit

Hugo House Returns to Capitol Hill

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Citizen Maru

The Making of an Activist

08/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

How to Cope with Labor Day Traffic

08/14/2018 By Jaime Archer

Famous Faces

Perfect Party September 2018

08/14/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 20–27

08/20/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Runner's High Fashion

Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

08/17/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Elements of Style

Kathy Hattori Gets Technical with Natural Dyes

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 13–20

08/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 6–13

08/06/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 30–August 6

07/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bremerton

A Food Scene Rises in Manette

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe