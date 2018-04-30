7 Taproom Temples for Fresh, Flowing Beer

Inside Beer Star in White Center. Image: Carlton Canary

Taps: 48 | Bottles & Cans: 500

A soaring space in White Center, complete with statement light fixtures, Northwest brews, a train table for the kids, and two adjacent restaurants (Li’l Woody’s and Chinese Takeout), in case the selection of chips, fancy cheese, and tinned Spanish octopus doesn’t suffice.

Taps: 55 | Bottles & Cans: 1,000

Large groups—with even larger thirsts—populate the spacious Lower Queen Anne beer hall named after its favorite drinking vessel.

Taps: 45 | Bottles & Cans: 1,300

It’s West Seattle’s primary pit stop for growler fills, bottles of beer, and draft pours. The front functions as a seating area, but down a hall live well-stocked coolers, each organized by beer style.

Taps: 24 | Bottles & Cans: 220

Filling the bottle shop–shaped void in Rainier Valley, in the microneighborhood of Hillman City, this beer den was built upon its family-friendly values: a play area for little ones and everywhere space for pups.

Taps: 50 | Bottles & Cans: 1,000

Two utilitarian outposts, one in Greenwood and another in the Central District, proffer snacks or a “crappy hot dog” if that’s your thing; otherwise food trucks regularly sate the hungry crowds here.

Taps: 30 | Bottles & Cans: 0

The taproom inside can be snug, so best settle in the roomy 3,000-square-foot multipatio beer garden in Delridge where Washington-­only beers, ciders, and wines are sipped year round in the heated outdoor space.

Fancy a Tap Temple That Actually Serves Food?

Trailbend Taproom, a roomy new spot in Ballard, sports 42 taps and a full menu of sandwiches, clever pizzas (the Enigma is topped with prosciutto, arugula, pistachios, and an egg), salads, and lots of hearty snacks served on boards. Trailbend—kin to fellow beer destinations The Dray and The Yard—posts the draft list on a cool sign that looks like signage from an old train station crossed with a Scrabble board.

