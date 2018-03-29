  1. Eat & Drink
Sibling Wine Bar Claret Opens Next to Thackeray in April

The soon-to-be wine bar will share walls with the Wallingford kitchen and bar on Stone Way.

By Rosin Saez 3/29/2018 at 1:00pm

Claret wine bar l6mjcq

Another place to wine, not whine.

Image: Claret

From the restaurant group behind places like Meet the Moon, Barrio, Purple Cafe and Wine Bars, and a myriad of other spots, comes Claret, a wine bar that will land right next to and share space with Thackeray at Stone Way and North 35th Street.

Its tenth project to date, Heavy Restaurant Group's Claret touts a global wine list of 200 wines by the bottle and 50 wines by the glass, plus half-glass duos. That's a lot of vin. But sommeliers Eli Traverse and Janice Dean will be on hand as your personal oeno-guides.

Food will be developed by chef Elijah DiStefano, who has some "wine bar classics and Northwest favorites" in the works for the menu.

With 60 indoor seats, including 10 at the bar and another 25 on the patio, there should be plenty of opportunity to clink glasses with friends. (If you do so with a group of six or more, you can make reservations.)

And now, an update on Thackeray, which shares a wall with Claret. The Wallingford restaurant recently underwent some subtle renovations, decor wise as well as food wise. A new menu of comfort food and reimagined Pacific Northwest classics accompany a list of cocktails with a twist.

Wallingford, Claret
