  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

That Washington

Local Officials Speak Out Against a New Citizenship Question on the Census

Blue states would get hit the hardest—both in federal funding and government representation.

By Hayat Norimine 3/27/2018 at 6:21pm

Joe wolf 2010 us census block level mapped by race ethnicity kvjofn

A map of downtown Seattle's racial and ethnic make-up using 2010 U.S. Census block levels (blue=white; green=black; red=Asian; orange=Hispanic.)

Image: Joe Wolf

In the past two years, protecting immigrants has been at the forefront of countless local political discussions. 

State legislators passed the Voting Rights Act this legislative session, allowing citizens to request district elections when they show they need better minority representation. Last year a new rule adopted by the state Supreme Court barred attorneys from asking someone in court about immigration status unless it's essential.

But decisions made at the federal level threaten to undo a lot of those efforts to stop immigrants from retreating into privacy, afraid to come out publicly or seek government services. The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced that by 2020, the Census will begin asking U.S. residents about their citizenship status again, a question that hasn't been asked since 1950.

“The census has been an American institution for two centuries, and it depends entirely on the people’s willingness to participate openly and honestly," U.S. representative Pramila Jayapal said in a statement Tuesday. "Today’s decision by the Trump administration to include a question about citizenship threatens that open participation."

It's another legal battle against President Donald Trump that Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson said he'll join, following the lead of California and New York. And on the local level, Seattle council member Teresa Mosqueda crafted a letter signed by all nine council members opposing the decision. 

Washington state has an estimated 250,000 undocumented immigrants, the majority of whom are in Seattle, according to the Pew Research Center. 

"The question, 'Are you a citizen?' sounds like a simple question," Mosqueda said during a council meeting last week. "The reality is that it will sabotage, it will destroy, and it will put at risk our ability to get accurate data." 

Opponents say that'll leave non-citizens (whether legal or not) worried about being on the grid with the federal government and deportation avoiding the question, and the Census altogether, leading to inaccurate data that underestimate populations, especially minority ones. Federal and local funds rely on those counts.

So does determining government representation.

Lawmakers use Census's population data to craft congressional and legislative districts. More densely populated, urban areas that have more foreign-born residents also tend to vote blue—and analysts say underestimating minority populations would dilute seats and power for predominantly Democratic areas

Filed under
Undocumented Immigrants, Donald Trump, Immigration, Citizenship Status, Census, Attorney General, Bob Ferguson
Show Comments

Related Content

This Washington

Lawmakers Want Washington Exempt from Trump's Offshore Drilling Plan

02/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

Bob Ferguson to Challenge Trump's Third Travel Ban Attempt

10/12/2017 By Manola Secaira

Immigration

No Relief for Dreamers After Senate Rejects Immigration Bills

02/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

Washington Attorney General Sues Trump over Birth Control

10/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

9:30am By Stefan Milne

Morning Matters

Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Review

Supreme Pizza Is West Seattle's No-Frills, Throwback Pizza Bar

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Trend

Popups Are Having a Moment

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: April 2018

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Best of the City

19 of Seattle's Best Brunch Spots Right Now

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

1:55pm By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

12:34pm By Kaelan Hicks

Scene

The Biggest Comedy Club You (Probably) Haven't Heard of

8:00am By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Theater Review

Spirits, Sex, and Chaos at Pacific Northwest Ballet

03/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

News & City Life

That Washington

Local Officials Speak Out Against a New Citizenship Question on the Census

6:21pm By Hayat Norimine

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

1:55pm By Seattle Met Staff

Morning Matters

Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

Why the Hanford Nuclear Cleanup Is Still Happening 73 Years Later

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

1:09pm By Katheryn Grice

Style

We Bring Brightness: Spring Fashion 2018

03/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Rudge

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

How We Got That Shot

Spring Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

03/23/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Lookbook Land

Louisa Meng Is Not Your Type

03/21/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

03/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

8:00am By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe