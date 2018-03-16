  1. Eat & Drink
Edouardo Jordan Is Having a Really Good Week

First, a set of James Beard nominations. Then the New York Times came calling.

By Allecia Vermillion 3/16/2018 at 8:35am

Smd 3990 copy pdxb33

Jordan at JuneBaby shortly after it opened last year.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

The day after chef Edouardo Jordan received two James Beard nominations—one for Best Chef: Northwest, the other in the national Best New Restaurant category—New York Times food critic Pete Wells unleashed a full-on review of JuneBaby, Jordan's ineffably great southern restaurant in Ravenna. The critic digs into three dinners' worth of pigs ears and catfish over grits and comes to the elegant conclusion that "Many restaurants start with a chef’s personal story. JuneBaby traces that story back to where it meets the country’s." He awarded the restaurant three stars, a rating that puts it in the company of notable Manhattan destinations like Momofuku Ko, Gramercy Tavern, and Masa.

Jordan and JuneBaby are no stranger to accolades, even national ones, but this one is particularly notable because it's the first time Wells has bestowed stars (and so many stars!) on a restaurant in Seattle. He's arguably the country's best-known dining critic, with the 9,000-word New Yorker profile to prove it, and expanded his purview to include a select few national restaurants back in 2016. 

It's not surprising that JuneBaby wowed a man whose benchmark is the country's epicenter of dining. That doesn't make Jordan's talents any less impressive.

Editor’s Pick

JuneBaby

$$ Southern/Creole/Cajun 2122 NE 65th St

There’s a reason it takes 45 minutes to get a table: Chef Edouardo Jordan cemented his fine-dining cred at Salare, but his second restaurant is far more pers...

