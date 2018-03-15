  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

One cocktail bar's closure is another cocktail bar's new space.

By Rosin Saez 3/15/2018 at 11:06am

Paul vq6inl

Barman Paul Shanrock in his element.

Image: Misha Dumois

Paul Shanrock is a bartender's bartender: gregarious, loves the classics but isn't afraid of getting innovative, sports a dapper beard—that's a bonus, not a prerequisite.

The barman hails from Reno, Nevada but has tended bar in a few recognizable Seattle cocktail dens in the last five years. You might have seen him behind the bar at the Sexton and Rocco's, as the bar manager at Joli in Ballard, or most recently at Rider downtown.

But soon Shanrock will be breaking out on his own: Stampede Cocktail Club, he promises, will be place for "cocktails and good times." Simple and straightforward, but undeniably good, kind of like Shanrock's gin old-fashioned.  Stampede will be modern to be sure, skewing cutting-edge wherever appropriate, but, says Shanrock, "you want to walk in there and feel like it's been there for 100 years—a bar unstuck in time." To that end, the bar's vibe will pull from a myriad of influences: western styles pulled from his Nevada roots, a main saloon with chandeliers, a parlor room with an adventure-slash-tiki aesthetic, and patio inundated with flowers and ivy to evoke a sense of old ruins.

What about the location at 119 North 36th Street in Fremont? Stampede's taking over the space formerly occupied by The Helm. The now-shuttered cocktail bar puttered out at the end of 2017, and as Shanrock was on a hunt for a space for the bar he's dreamed of years, he saw an opportunity and reached out to owners Phil Megenhardt and Andrea Drachler. The ink's not yet dried on the lease yet, but Shanrock says the Helm owners have been awesome in the process, and he's duly stoked to get into the Fremont community and serve up solid libations.

Drinks will evolve along the way, dabbling in some cutting-edge cocktails, says Shanrock, but to start, expect the barkeep's greatest hits, like A Lovely Day for Bloodsport, a grappa-based tipple with Luxardo Bitter Bianco, and vermouth that you might have sipped at Joli once upon a time.

Shanrock's "unrealistic opening date" is April 19, but admits May is the more likely debut. 

Stay tuned to Nosh Pit for updates as we have them.

Filed under
Coming Soon, Fremont, Paul Shanrock, The Helm, Stampede Cocktail Club
Show Comments

Related Content

Supermarket Sweeps

PCC Will Put a Flagship Market in the New Rainier Square Project Downtown

03/09/2018 By Rosin Saez

How We Got That Shot

Fall Fashion 2017: Behind the Scenes

09/20/2017 Videography by Lou Daprile

Baller

Renee Erickson Will Open a Bar and a Restaurant in the Amazon Spheres

12/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Coming Soon

Hola, Super Bueno: Ethan and Angela Stowell Bring Mexican Food to Stone Way

02/28/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

11:06am By Rosin Saez

Market Matters

Jason Wilson and El Gaucho Team Are Opening a Restaurant by Pike Place Market

03/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 14–20

03/14/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Awards & Accolades

James Beard Award Nominations Are Out. And Congrats Are In Order.

03/14/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Very Chill

New Seattle Scoop Shops to Visit on a Sunny Day

03/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Festival Season

Upstream Music Fest and Summit 2018 Announces Full Lineup

11:20am By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 12–16

03/12/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Homecoming

Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

03/07/2018 By Darren Davis

Party People

Father John Misty to Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

03/06/2018 By Darren Davis

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 5–9

03/05/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

News & City Life

Gun Violence

Scenes Across the State from Yesterday's School Walkout

9:41am By Hayat Norimine

Awards & Accolades

James Beard Award Nominations Are Out. And Congrats Are In Order.

03/14/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Trump’s Tariffs, Right to Camp, Property Tax Cut

03/09/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

City Hall

Will a $75 Million Head Tax Be Enough?

03/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

Legislators Approve Initiative on Police Deadly Force

03/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

03/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe