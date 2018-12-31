  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Year in Review

The Style Moments of 2018

"A mesh of stylistic ideologies are inevitable when new people are forced to coexist together and what we found beautiful was an openness to explore more progressive stylistic choices."

By Rosin Saez 12/31/2018 at 12:00pm

Fanny pack comeback.

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock/Dudaeva

We’re taking time to reflect about the year in Seattle style. What we liked, what didn’t like so much, and where we’re going in the new year. And what better way to ruminate on such a thing than to ask the style insiders—from stylists to shopkeepers to sartorial badasses—what they thought about 2018?

What did you see happening in the city? (Good or bad, big or small.)

On my commute to work one morning I saw a person in a blue onesie wearing a Bozo the Clown mask pushing an empty shopping cart.  It was an intervention of another order and something we can expect to see more of. Davora Lindner, Prairie Underground

I noticed a move away from“Dapper Style” and more towards current street style and modern silhouettes. For example, Guillermo Bravo, a Seattle-based fashion brand, launched a line of sneakers and apparel this year with profiles that are atypical of what we’re used to seeing here in Seattle—and the fashion community went crazy! If this is the new wave for 2019 and beyond, Seattle is well on its way to making a name for itself nationally and internationally. Curtis Bright, Fashion Blogger and Stylist, The Bright Report

I see so many exciting changes coming to the Seattle fashion scene in 2019.  We're finally starting to see the benefits of merging fashion and technology to make better products, and we're also seeing cool and innovative fashion brands emerging from the Pacific Northwest and expanding globally. KACYYOM is now available in London and I think we'll continue to see Seattle designers grow their presence in the UK. The Seattle fashion exhibit at MOHAI will also way to unite generations of fashion fans in the city. —Sydney MintleGossip and Glamour

From a “finger on the pulse” perspective, what’s really incredible is viewing the influx in population as a positive attribute to the city, specifically speaking in terms of personal style culture development. A mesh of stylistic ideologies are inevitable when new people are forced to coexist together and what we found beautiful was an openness to explore more progressive stylistic choices, simply through the art of observation and acceptance. —Colton WingerCuniform

Influx of young people who clearly have no style but represents a young demographics with disposable income that could develop a real fashion scene on their own or at least make some attempt to follow fashion outside of the 206 area code. Visal SamVisette Boutique

I see a greater shift towards sustainable fashion with more local buyers requesting for fabrics with natural or recycled fibers, and ethically made items. —Angeline Oei, designer, A.Oei 

I’m seeing more people into dressing—whether streetwear, vintage, or things from Totokaelo and Space at Nordstrom. It really seems like there are fewer people in hiking gear. I’m assuming it's partly due to the influence of the new folks moving here from LA and NY. Bring it on! —Linda Derschang, founder, CEO, The Derschang Group

What was your personal most memorable style moment this year?

Wearing gloves on the cover of the June issue of City Arts. —DL

Styling University of Washington star running back Myles Gaskin for Columns Magazine was a heck of a fashion moment for me this year. What a talent and class act, plus the dude looks super fly in a red suit! Another style moment was when I wore a bright-red tang blazer that I received as a gift from China, and turned it into a street style look with sneakers and tailored sweatpants. —CB

My favorite fashion moment of the year was hosting the 3rd Annual Style Summit for Seattle Fashion Bloggers and wearing a white dress to symbolize the innocence of the style blogging scene and its commitment to growing the conversation. —SM

Embracing the emotional and psychological affects on our personal style evolution on the daily. —CW

A closet audit with Cuniform that helped me love what I already had, while saying goodbye to some literal baggage I’d been hanging onto. —Amanda ZuritaFreelance writer, stylist, former Seattle Met style editor

Fashion Week in Paris. I killed it! —VS

Hmm, style moment. Perhaps my new cat-eyed glasses with blue lenses? I love seeing the world tinted blue! —LD

What was a style moment of someone else’s you loved this year?

The re-staging of Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme Printemps-Ete 2000 at Veronica.  We co-commissioned the runway to use as a store fixture in our Georgetown boutique. A beguiling series of name changes that kept my mind nimble and speech more sonorous. Arthur Jafa’s Picture Books, 1990-2005 at Julia Stoschek Collection in Berlin. DL

Lebron James and the entire Cleveland Cavaliers team arriving to the stadium wearing matching Thom Browne suits was a major style moment this year. I’ve really enjoyed watching pro athletes showcase their flamboyant fashion sense while walking down the pregame tunnel. They've basically created their own catwalk and I love it. In the new year, I'd like to see Seattle sports and public figures start to gain recognition for our unique fashion sense. Let's make it happen! —CB

I loved seeing Feral's Kickstarter campaign fully funded right before the holidays. That was a great fashion moment to see because it was a testament to the Seattle fashion community and what we have to offer. —SM

It won’t be a surprise for us to mention some of our favorite style moments came from women such as Michelle Obama and even Tiffany Haddish’s price-per-wear mentality in wearing the same dress to multiple award ceremonies. —CW

Giant pink gowns. See: J.Lo in Giambattista Valli couture at her Second Act premier. Tracy Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture hosting the Emmys. The Molly Goddard pink tulle dress worn in Killing Eve (also one of my favorite shows for fashion all around this year). —AZ

Men that I’ve encouraged to carry bags have all loved them. Several have carried bags for many years and they’re happy to see the trend grow. —VS

Faustine Steinmetz and how she has redesigned denim. —AO

Rick Owens doing a line of Birkenstocks was my favorite look of the year. I used to be a secret Birkenstock wearer back in the '80s and '90s, but over the last few years everyone wears them in all sorts of styles and colors. The black fur ones he did really rock. —LD

Don't miss Shop Talk's other sartorial reflections from this year: What’s In or Out: Seattle Style Insiders Talk About 2018 “Trends”

 

Filed under
Prairie Underground, a.oei, Style Year in Review, Year in Review
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 12 Bites of Christmas

12/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Year in Review

It's Been a Year: Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2018

12/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

You GUYS!

Ummm, Salumi Is Making Cookies Now

12/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner December 19–25

12/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Holiday Bummers

Some Growing Pains for Sun Liquor's Eggnog

12/18/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat With Your Eyes

Froot Captures the Woes of Online Dating and Millennials' Penchant for LaCroix

12/18/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Arts & Culture

Year in Review

10 Great Seattle Arts Moments in 2018

12/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ring in 2019

10 New Year's Eve Parties to Catch

12/26/2018 By Stefan Milne and Anne Dennon

The White Christmas Album

A Very Didion Christmas Slouches Towards Hugo House

12/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 21–23

12/20/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Local Talent

Kassa Overall and Stas THEE Boss Are Throwing a Hip-Hop Holiday Party

12/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Eat With Your Eyes

Froot Captures the Woes of Online Dating and Millennials' Penchant for LaCroix

12/18/2018 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

Here Are the 10 Affordable Housing Developers That Just Got Funding from Durkan

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Style & Shopping

Year in Review

The Style Moments of 2018

12/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 31–January 6

12/31/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

2018 Look Back

What's In or Out: Seattle Style Insiders Talk About 2018 "Trends"

12/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

2018 Look Back

The Year in Seattle Style

12/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Seattle Met Staff

Style File

Jeanette Svensk Li Is a Fashion Phenom

12/20/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 24–30

12/20/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe