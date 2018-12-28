  1. Style & Shopping
2018 Look Back

What's In or Out: Seattle Style Insiders Talk About 2018 "Trends"

"A sustained redefinition of beauty that has altered the fashion industry."

By Rosin Saez 12/28/2018

We're taking time to reflect about the year in Seattle style. What we liked, what didn't like so much, and where we're going in the new year. And what better way to ruminate on such a thing than to ask the style insiders—from stylists to shopkeepers to sartorial badasses—what they thought about 2018?

What style moment or “trend” were you happy to see in 2018?

A sustained redefinition of beauty that has altered the fashion industry; how we perceive ourselves and each other.  We received more positive feed back about street casting this year than any other in our career. Community investment in our most recent Artist Series with Kim Selling, entitled Deep Space Fine was significant and motivating. —Davora Lindner, Prairie Underground

2018 was the year of the fanny pack revival, except they weren’t the same ones from the '80s and '90s. Fashion labels rebranded the pack and called them "belt bags" and "waist packs," designing them so that they can also be worn crossbody, creating a much more masculine, stylish carryall for men. I recently splurged on another style of a nonwork bag for myself. It’s a vintage Louis Vuitton Danube that holds all of my essentials while simultaneously looking effortlessly chic. No more bulging pockets or misplaced keys! —Curtis Bright, Fashion Blogger and Stylist, The Bright Report

I was actually really happy about the iridescent trend. I'm an '80s kid and the iridescent/hologram trend is nostalgic for me. —Sydney MintleGossip and Glamour

At Cuniform, we don’t adhere to trend forecasting and following what’s happening in the marketplace. Our focus is on individuality and finding products that are just as equally beautiful as they are functional, and at the same time reflect our clients individual personalities, lifestyles and needs. 2018 was a beautiful time for that with Cuniform clients, in that the trend we saw was a collective consciousness to disconnect from major retailers telling clients what they should purchase. Creating an arena for clients to explore what they like and why was extremely fun for us. —Colton WingerCuniform

I think it’s okay to use the word trend. That’s what a passing style moment is anyway. I’ve been loving “dad fashion” (chunky sneakers, weird jeans) and bike shorts, both of which feel to me like a way of doing athleisure that’s a bit more cool with a throwback reference that doesn’t feel just pulled from the Nike store. As far as a bigger “moment,” or let’s even say movement, I’m very heartened to see the rise of inclusive fashion that aims to represent people of all sizes, colors, and identities. —Amanda Zurita, Freelance writer, stylist, former Seattle Met style editor

Amongst the many distressing trends, I was happy to see dark denim rolled strong.Visal SamVisette Boutique

What were you happy to see go away, style-wise, this year?

Slowly, people are considering a different pant leg and that has added a layer of complexity and an aura of mystery. —DL

While tailoring will always be necessary for suiting, I was relieved that in 2018 the obsession over hyper-tailored clothing changed and the acceptance of a more casual, relaxed-fit (not necessarily baggy) was on trend. My tailoring budget was happy about this as well. —CB

Victorian collars. I was a little too into this trend in 2017, and I'm happy to report that as the year went on I played around with other necklines that don't make me feel like I'm being suffocated in the name of fashion. —SM

We aren’t even sure what was here to begin with so not sure what left. Ha! —CW

Goodbye, real fur. —AZ

Unfortunately, Seattle has never been a slave to style. Not very much has changed since Singles. —VS

Gossip and Glamour, Visette Boutique, Cuniform, Prairie Underground, Stylist, Style Year in Review, Year in Review
