Brighter Days Ahead

10 Restaurants We Eagerly Await in 2018

All types of places, all over town.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/2/2018 at 8:00am

Pho bac pnr0v8

Pho Bac Sup Shop readies its neon. Image via Pho Bac Seattle's Facebook page.

Pho Bac Sup Shop

Yenvy Pham’s family runs the legendary Pho Bac, but their latest spot in Little Saigon will present warming soups alongside a more modern vibe, right down to the fish sauce wings and embedded natural wine shop from former Salare/JuneBaby GM Suzi An. This one should be here soooooon. 1240 S Jackson St

Westman's Bagels and Coffee

This one almost snuck in under the wire in 2017, but the walkup bagel counter from torta-taco-chicken sandwich doyenne Monica Dimas and baker Molly Westman will likely open the week of January 8. People are already abuzz at the prospect of legit New York–style bagels. No pressure, guys. 1509 E Madison St

Le Messe

Brian Clevenger’s new Eastlake restaurant applies his same “pasta, seafood, vegetables” formula in a new building where Azteca used to be. The chef says this spot will be akin to his original restaurant, Vendemmia, in its levels of adventure, and he’s even installed former Vendemmia chef Rock Silva in the kitchen. Target open: The latter half of January. 1823 Eastlake Ave E

Salt and Straw

Once upon a time, Portland's blockbuster ice creamery planned to land on Capitol Hill by late summer. As of now, both the Pike/Pine and Ballard locations are slated to open in February. Cold temps be damned—we'll be there. 711 E Pike and 5420 Ballard Ave NW

Little Fish

Owner Bryan Jarr has one of the coolest spaces in town (a window-swept wedge of the new Pike Place Market expansion) and one hell of a chef—Zoi Antonitsas is readying a menu that celebrates seafood, particularly the various ways of preserving it. All he needs is an opening date; it's looking like spring. Until then, you can preview Little Fish at its dinner series on the first Monday of the month at Cicchetti. 1701 Western Ave

Cortina

Ethan and Angela Stowell will turn the former Sullivan’s Steakhouse space into a Stowellian Italian restaurant, except its 80-ish seats is far larger than most of its restaurant siblings (though nowhere near Goldfinch Tavern's 180 seats over at the Four Seasons). It sounds like a downtown go-to in the making, and it's on track for a spring opening. 621 Union St

Shake Shack

Apparently we aren't the only ones excited; news of the NYC shake and burger juggernaut coming to Seattle was our top food news story of the year. So far, team Shack says things are reasonably on track. Though you’ll still have to wait until the latter half of 2018 for those Shackburgers, concretes, and crinkle cut fries. 2115 Westlake Ave

Screen shot 2017 12 29 at 10.12.28 am dcj3yx

Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti is pretty excited about the Seattle location, too. Image via @randygarutti/Instagram

Renee Erickson's Amazon Projects

One of the town's most beloved chefs meets its newest, most unexpected landmark. I can't wait to see Erickson take on Italian food, but I might be even more excited about the dark and moody cocktail bar, inspired by the tony hotel watering holes of midcentury New York. We'll be able to check both of these out by late spring or early summer (three counters just for Amazon employees will open in late January) . 2117 Seventh Ave

Homer

It's been half a decade—January 2013, to be precise—since a food writer friend in DC told me that a very talented local chef in her orbit planned to move to Seattle, and that I should keep an eye out. She wasn't wrong. Logan Cox ended up as chef at Sitka and Spruce, and now he's striking out on his own with a casual Beacon Hill restaurant with flavors that lean toward the Middle East. Look for it in late summer. 3013 Beacon Ave S

Schmaltzy’s Delicatessen

Very few details exist yet about Jonny Silverberg's Jewish deli. In fact, it might not even open until early 2019. But if you’ve ever had one of the pressed latke sandwiches from his Napkin Friends truck, you’ll understand why we’re already consumed with visions of lox, corned beef, and pastrami. 928 NW Leary Way

 

