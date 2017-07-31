We Interrupt Your Summer with News of 2 Incoming Ramen Shops

Chashu ramen at Tentenyu on Capitol Hill. Image: Kyoichi Ichimura

Nothing says summertime like slurping up ramen, right? Well, whatever your stance on consuming hot soup during warm months, the ramen shop cometh. Two in fact, both with origins in Japan. Let's dig in, shall we?

Tentenyu

In the so-called Ramen Battle Area, aka Ramen Street in the Ichijoji region of Kyoto, Japan, a battle of the broths rages on. But Tentenyu, which was founded in 1971, has since branched out beyond the aforementioned ramen zone and opened two sister shops in California. Now comes its third U.S. location to Pike/Pine, at 1510 Belmont Ave.

As Sixpence None the Richer croons from the overhead speakers, sit at one of the 68 seats to slurp up Kyoto-style ramen, here made with a shoyu- and chicken-based broth, simmered over 10 hours for optimal collagen richness yet clean flavor. Eight thinly sliced pieces of tender pork top the chashu ramen, obscuring a nest of straighter-style ramen noodles—makes for easy slurping. There's also the beloved tori paitan ramen that comes with juicy chicken meatballs, add to this black garlic oil and perhaps a pork-marinated soft-boiled egg to up your ramen game. Open daily, 11–10pm, as of July 28

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka



