We Interrupt Your Summer with News of 2 Incoming Ramen Shops

Tentenyu is officially open on Capitol Hill. Hokkaido Ramen Santouka will follow suit in U Village on August 5.

By Rosin Saez 7/31/2017 at 3:58pm

Chasiur kwncsc

Chashu ramen at Tentenyu on Capitol Hill.

Image: Kyoichi Ichimura

Nothing says summertime like slurping up ramen, right? Well, whatever your stance on consuming hot soup during warm months, the ramen shop cometh. Two in fact, both with origins in Japan. Let's dig in, shall we?

Tentenyu

In the so-called Ramen Battle Area, aka Ramen Street in the Ichijoji region of Kyoto, Japan, a battle of the broths rages on. But Tentenyu, which was founded in 1971, has since branched out beyond the aforementioned ramen zone and opened two sister shops in California. Now comes its third U.S. location to Pike/Pine, at 1510 Belmont Ave. 

As Sixpence None the Richer croons from the overhead speakers, sit at one of the 68 seats to slurp up Kyoto-style ramen, here made with a shoyu- and chicken-based broth, simmered over 10 hours for optimal collagen richness yet clean flavor. Eight thinly sliced pieces of tender pork top the chashu ramen, obscuring a nest of straighter-style ramen noodles—makes for easy slurping. There's also the beloved tori paitan ramen that comes with juicy chicken meatballs, add to this black garlic oil and perhaps a pork-marinated soft-boiled egg to up your ramen game. Open daily, 11–10pm, as of July 28 

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

Meanwhile in University Village, something brothy this way comes. After three years plying crowds with its tonkotsu-style broth in Bellevue, Japanese ramen chain Hokkaido Ramen Santouka is expanding to Seattle. The company is taking over a prime spot in the heart of University Village, a space formerly occupied by Kids Club near the playground. Just like its Bellevue brethren, the space won’t be enormous, but it will serve Santouka’s signature broth, its creamy texture and rich flavor made possible by pounds of pork bones that simmer in enormous pots for about 20 hours. Grand opening is August 5, 11–10pm
 
Hokkaido Ramen Santouka, Tentenyu, Ramen
Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

$$ Japanese 103 Bellevue Way NE

The Japanese chain's first freestanding U.S. location excels at two things: managing crowds and making ramen. Every variation here contains tonkotsu-style br...

