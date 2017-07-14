  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

With internationally ranked champs and more machines than any other region, the retro game is decidedly back.

By Rosin Saez 7/14/2017 at 8:00am Published in the August 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Kf pinball final avzbmu

Image: Kyle Fewell

Plunk two coins into a machine—an illustrated Addams Family leering down from above the scoreboard—and pull back a springy pinball plunger that rockets a shiny silver orb amongst flashing lights and the dings of earned points. It’s nostalgia on four chrome legs, and yet, the nearly 90-year-old pastime is more alive than ever in the Emerald City.

Dan Halligan, 49, grew up in the University District, and as a kid he rode his bike from arcade to arcade along the Ave, sinking quarters into hungry pinball machines. But Halligan, who organizes the decade-old Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show, remembers when the arcades died out sometime in the ’90s and, with them, those games of yore. One place kept pinball alive. Shorty’s opened in Belltown in 1997—boozeless at the time and full of owner Avout Vander Werf’s 25 pinball machines, which he shipped from his hometown of Amsterdam. And so a revival began.

“The rebirth of pinball didn’t happen because of companies. It happened because of the people who loved it,” says Halligan. In 2008 a new wave in pinballdom came along. Thanks to the pinball show, a community of collectors grew, and more bars wanted to install machines and host tournaments. And tournaments beget some ace pinball wizards. 

Three of the world’s top 10 pinball pros call Seattle home. No other city comes close. One such local is Raymond Davidson, this year’s International Flipper Pinball Association’s World Champion. To win the title, the 24-year-old bested Cayle George—who, yes, also hails from Seattle. “I learned a lot of my pinball skills from Cayle,” says Davidson, which fits the general sentiment of the scene: a collaborative community of really pinball-obsessed people. 

In our techcentric city, in an era of virtual gaming, pinball is a tactile antidote. A built-in bar helps too. Barcades now span the city. In Fremont Add-a-Ball is the in-home arcade you always wished you had. John John’s Game Room is a Capitol Hill go-to. Flip Flip Ding Ding in Georgetown provides pinball alongside pints. And joining Shorty’s in Belltown this year is Jupiter, where nearly 30 machines will make you test your skill shots—and leave a few quarters poorer.

Filed under
Pinball, Bars
Show Comments
In this Article

Shorty's

Happy Hour, Late Night, Outdoor Patio 2222 Second Ave

Related Content

Bar Stool Dispatch

Jupiter Will Open Up in Belltown This Summer

05/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ice Cream, More Ice Cream, and Lots of Beer

11:42am By Amber Wright

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Viva La France

Where to Toast to the Revolution on Bastille Day

07/12/2017 By Amber Wright

Food and Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 12–18

07/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Trend

Seattle’s Mini Boom of Filipino Desserts

07/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Cure What Ales You

Redhook's New Brewpub Officially Opens on August 17

07/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

8:00am By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/13/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

Art Collabs

Celebrate Emerging Women Filmmakers at the Future of Film Is Feminist Festival

07/12/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

07/11/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: July 2017

07/06/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Tim Eyman Awkwardly Gets Involved in Seattle's Mayoral Race

2:37pm By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Bob Hasegawa

10:39am By Hayat Norimine

Street View

Could the Solution to Homeless Be Geodesic?

8:00am Photography by James Ross Gardner

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

8:00am By Darren Davis

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Mayor's Race 2017

Labor Groups Divided on Endorsements for Mayor

07/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Flower In Bloom

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

3:35pm By Nicole Erickson

Back Again

Remodeled Pottery Barn Returns to U Village Today

07/13/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Street View

Could the Solution to Homeless Be Geodesic?

8:00am Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe