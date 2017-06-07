  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Coming Soon

The Duo Behind Melt and Central District Ice Cream to Open a Burger Joint

Happy Grillmore will land next door to Nate's Wings and Waffles in the Central District.

By Rosin Saez 6/7/2017 at 12:47pm

Happy grillmore qwgc52

And so the builtout begins...

Image: Courtesy of Kryse Martin-McGill

Before Kryse Martin-McGill and her husband Darren McGill teamed up with the NBA's Nate Robinson for Nate's Wings and Waffles, or opened up a cheesy window inside Bar Sue, or gave the Central District a haven of ice cream, there were burgers. Happy Grillmore, their Portland-born food cart that moved to Seattle in 2012, will soon have a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 503 13th Avenue come late June or July.

It's taking over the space formerly occupied by Nevertold, a curiosity shop that closed at the end of April. Taxidermy rodents, human skulls, and 1930s palmistry tomes will soon give way to a hearty lineup of burgers, fries, and shakes.

Burger-eating citizens in both Portland and Seattle have done their civic duty, at least when it came to voting Happy Grillmore best burger. Those burgers, like the Chubs, which boasts a third-pound Angus beef patty with roasted red pepper aioli on toasted ciabatta, can come served with a side of fries; among them: natural cut, sweet potato, garlic, truffle, and kalua pork.

The McGills will use their own small-batch ice cream from their Central District scoop shop to make strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla shakes with a rotating seasonal flavor. More sweetness will come in the form of deep-fried hand pies, like dark chocolate with smoked sea salt. And you can bet there will be brunch, too. Bottomless mimosas and micheladas are coming your way.

Stay tuned for a midsummer opening. In the meantime, ogle the menu-to-come at the Happy Grillmore website. Oh, and just to be clear: The food truck only does catering these days.

Filed under
Central District Ice Cream Company, Coming Soon, Central District
Show Comments

Related Content

Ice Cream Dispatch

Now Open: Central District Ice Cream Company

12/15/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Ice Cream Dispatch

Molly Moon's to Open a Columbia City Scoop Shop

02/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Dairy Dispatch

Some Seriously Cool Ice Cream Flavors Are Happening Around Town

03/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Yessssss

Full Tilt Ice Cream Is Opening on Capitol Hill

07/27/2015 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Coming Soon

The Duo Behind Melt and Central District Ice Cream to Open a Burger Joint

12:47pm By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 7–13

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Cheers

Where to Toast During Negroni Week

06/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

Here Are 4 Local Restaurants With Drive-Thrus

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Literary Libations

Mr. Darcy’s Will Take Over the Former Clever Bottle Space

06/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Rings of Glory

Merry National Doughnut Day to You

06/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Local Legends

After 22 Years, Carrie Imler Says Goodbye to Pacific Northwest Ballet

11:00am By Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Capitol Hill Block Party Announces Full 2017 Lineup

06/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Darren Davis

New Arrivals

Tickets for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' Now Available

05/30/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

City Is Proposing Changes on Inspection Program for Rental Units

10:25am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Mandatory Affordable Housing Bill for International District Moves Toward Council Vote

06/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Council Approves Soda Tax

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Council Members Divided on Endorsements for Mayor

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Profile

Michael Foster Is Defiant

06/05/2017 By Kathryn Robinson Photography by Mike Kane

News Roundup

Week in Review: Homeless Count, Sound Transit, and the Paris Climate Accord

06/02/2017 By Liz Weber

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe