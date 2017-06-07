The Duo Behind Melt and Central District Ice Cream to Open a Burger Joint

And so the builtout begins... Image: Courtesy of Kryse Martin-McGill

Before Kryse Martin-McGill and her husband Darren McGill teamed up with the NBA's Nate Robinson for Nate's Wings and Waffles, or opened up a cheesy window inside Bar Sue, or gave the Central District a haven of ice cream, there were burgers. Happy Grillmore, their Portland-born food cart that moved to Seattle in 2012, will soon have a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 503 13th Avenue come late June or July.

It's taking over the space formerly occupied by Nevertold, a curiosity shop that closed at the end of April. Taxidermy rodents, human skulls, and 1930s palmistry tomes will soon give way to a hearty lineup of burgers, fries, and shakes.

Burger-eating citizens in both Portland and Seattle have done their civic duty, at least when it came to voting Happy Grillmore best burger. Those burgers, like the Chubs, which boasts a third-pound Angus beef patty with roasted red pepper aioli on toasted ciabatta, can come served with a side of fries; among them: natural cut, sweet potato, garlic, truffle, and kalua pork.

The McGills will use their own small-batch ice cream from their Central District scoop shop to make strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla shakes with a rotating seasonal flavor. More sweetness will come in the form of deep-fried hand pies, like dark chocolate with smoked sea salt. And you can bet there will be brunch, too. Bottomless mimosas and micheladas are coming your way.

Stay tuned for a midsummer opening. In the meantime, ogle the menu-to-come at the Happy Grillmore website. Oh, and just to be clear: The food truck only does catering these days.