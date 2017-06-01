  1. News & City Life

That Washington

Murray Joins 60 Mayors That Promise to Uphold Paris Climate Accord Goals

"We will continue to be a leader in environmental justice as well,"

By Hayat Norimine 6/1/2017 at 4:32pm

Heads of delegations at un climate conference 2015 paris accord jqxu0i

Heads of delegations at the 2015 UN Climate Change Conference who led the signing of the Paris Agreement.

Image: Presidencia de la Republica Mexicana

President Donald Trump on Thursday kept another one of his big campaign promises and withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accord—leaving 195 nations that have made the commitments and joining just two other countries who rejected it, Syria and Nicaragua.

It's worth noting that neither of those countries' leaders deny the existence of climate change. Syria was internationally isolated in 2015 because of its civil war, and Nicaraguan officials said they believed richer countries—who cause more climate change—should pay more, the Washington Post reported. Both countries are much smaller, and have little influence on greenhouse gas emissions compared to the U.S.

Seattle's message? The city will honor the Paris accord's commitments, even if Trump won't. Mayor Ed Murray, joined by council member Mike O'Brien, said he'll continue to aim for the goal of 100 percent renewable energy by the year 2050, blasting the president for being at odds with science and putting the U.S. "at a corner with a dunce cap on."

"Seattle has emerged as a center for resistance to Trump's agenda, and we will continue to be a leader in environmental justice as well," Murray said at a press conference Thursday.

Murray and 60 other mayors—including from the six largest cities—across the country on Thursday pledged to "adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement." And the list may be growing. 

"And if the president wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks," the statement read signed by the Climate Mayors. The coalition of mayors—founded by Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, former Houston mayor Annise Parker, and former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter—say they're dedicated to local efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The officials promised to try to keep the earth's temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. 

O'Brien looked crestfallen Thursday and said it was a "really disappointing day."

"We will find a way to do the things necessary right here in our city ... to ensure that America is responsible for our actions in the past, and we'll be part of a coalition going forward even if we do not have the president as part of that," O'Brien said. "In times like these, I feel lucky to be in Seattle."

Filed under
Donald Trump, greenhouse gas emissions, Climate Change, Ed Murray, Seattle Mayor
Show Comments

Related Content

Seattle Art Fair

Slide Show: Seattle Art Fair

07/31/2015

Artist Trust

Slide Show: Artist Trust Auction

02/28/2016

Nyhus Communications

Slide Show: Alaska Airlines & Hainan Airlines

10/21/2015

Slideshow

Goodwill Glitter Sale Preview

11/01/2012

Eat & Drink

Soon Soon Soon

Rachel's Ginger Beer Slated to Open Next Week in U Village

06/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

The Summer of Frosé (aka Frozen Rosé) Is Nigh

06/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 31–June 6

05/31/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Jupiter Will Open Up in Belltown This Summer

05/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beer Star Is Open and Vestal Is Back

05/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Brew News

A Beer Star Is Born

05/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Darren Davis

New Arrivals

Tickets for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' Now Available

05/30/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 30–June 4

05/30/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–29

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

News & City Life

That Washington

Murray Joins 60 Mayors That Promise to Uphold Paris Climate Accord Goals

06/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

7 Big Takeaways from This Year's Homeless Count

06/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Jessyn Farrell Resigns as State Legislator, Will Focus on Mayor's Race

06/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Soda Tax Bill Now Excludes Diet Drinks

05/31/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Attorney's Office

Landlords Sue City Over Restrictions on Move-In Fees

05/31/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Passes Bill That Gives Youth Jail Opponents Another Chance to Appeal

05/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe