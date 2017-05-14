  1. Travel & Outdoors
  2. Weekend Getaways

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

Some are simple, some are surprising, and all sit on public land—and that means they rent for cheap.

By Allison Williams 5/14/2017 at 1:21pm Published in the June 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Cama beach cabins oxfbwy

Cabins at Cama Beach.

Image: Courtesy Tony Kent

There are more than 100 state parks across Washington; some that sit on the ocean or lakes, and others tucked into wild corners of the mountains. There are desert parks, island parks, and historic parks—and many have cabin rentals. We chose from the 20 cabin-equipped state parks (another 10 offer vacation houses, and seven have yurts) to pick the best.

Cama Beach

Hello, waterfront. The 24 standard cabins that line Cama Beach have at least two beds each, and some can sleep up to six. Most have access to a bathhouse, but eight more deluxe cabins have bathrooms. They’re next to the Center for Wooden Boats, which offers free classes and family programing throughout the summer. Note: Cama Beach Historical State Park has the most cabins and facilities, but Camano Island State Park just down the road has five more rentals and more privacy. parks.state.wa.us/483/cama-beach

Peak rate: $76-$110 at Cama Beach, $74 at Camano Island

Cape Disappointment

Is a lighthouse keeper’s house really a “cabin”? The residences near the mouth of the Columbia River are charming Victorian relics, though they’re not as cheap as the rustic woodland cabins located nearby. The park also has rentable yurts, beaches, art installations, and an interpretive center to tell the story of how Lewis and Clark stumbled here more than two hundred years ago. parks.state.wa.us/486/cape-disappointment

Peak rate: $69 for cabins, $308-$407 for lighthouse keeper houses

Deception Pass

At the site of one of the state’s most dramatic vistas, Deception Park State Park, like its famous bridge, also spans from Whidbey Island to the mainland. One abode, the Ben Ure Cabin, is on an island accessible only by kayak or rowboat, and has an outdoor shower. The other five cabins are more traditional, with parking nearby and fire pits outside. A CCC museum nearby tells the history of the 20th century work crews that constructed much of the nation’s green space infrastructure.  parks.state.wa.us/411/deception-pass-state-park

Peak rate: $79 for cabins, $91 for Ben Ure Cabin

Deception pass bridge lhnaou

The Deception Pass bridge.

Image: Washington State Department of Transportation 

Potholes State Park

It’s not named for holes in the road; Potholes Reservoir is a marshy freshwater lake surrounded by desert. It’s well prepared for fisherman, boasting four boat ramps and 60 geet of dock space. Though the five cabins are rustic in many ways—no cooking inside, no plumbing—they do have the most important amenity of all: air conditioning. parks.state.wa.us/568/potholes

Peak rate: $69-$79 for cabins

Mount Spokane State Park

The eastern Washington state park has the coolest rental on the state park system, a 14-by-14 foot fire lookout perched on top of Quartz Mountain, with a deck (and windows, obviously) that go all the way around. You can see into Idaho from the high spot, and the space can sleep four. There’s no electricity, but there’s really no need with the propane stove and campfire ring outside. parks.state.wa.us/423/mount-spokane-state-park

Peak rate: $93 per night

Filed under
Northwest Travel, State Parks, Weekend Getaways
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Washington's Best Cabins and Cottages

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Goodbye Sandwiches, Hello Sandwiches

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Coming Soon

Analog Coffee Will Open a Breakfast and Lunch Spot This Summer

05/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

Want a Starbucks Mobile-Order Experience—Only for Dine-In Restaurants?

05/11/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Closings

Farewell to Young American Ale House and Clever Bottle

05/11/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 10–16

05/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Meaty Sorrow

Oh, No—Dot's Butcher and Deli Is Closing

05/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 8–14

05/09/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Ticket Alerts

The Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Lineup Has Arrived

05/03/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Theater Review

The Extremely Weird Feminism of 'Cherdonna's Doll's House'

05/03/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

10 of the Best Tweets After a Flood of Mayoral Candidates

05/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: Mayoral Candidates, GOP Health Care, and James Comey

05/12/2017 By Liz Weber

Mayor's Race 2017

Council Member Lorena González Is "Considering" Running for Mayor

05/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan Will Run for Mayor

05/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Why Doesn't the City Already Have a Public Bank?

05/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Operation Nightwatch Moves Into Temporary Location in University District

05/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe