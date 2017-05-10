  1. News & City Life

2017 Elections

Murray's Dropout Leaves 12 Mayoral Candidates, and Counting

Who will make it through the primary? Only time will tell.

By Hayat Norimine 5/10/2017 at 7:25am

Candidate forum mb218s

Seattle mayor Ed Murray speaks at the 46th District Democrats candidate forum last month. 

Image: Hayat Norimine

What happens next?

That's a question left unanswered after Seattle mayor Ed Murray announced he's dropping his reelection bid Tuesday morning, among a tearful group of staff members and supporters. He dropped out shortly after polling, amid outcry about the conversations surrounding sexual assault and the lack of sensitivity to survivors.

Before the lawsuit filed last month, Murray was expected to win and had the financial backing of more than $400,000, according to his campaign. His announcement evens out the playing field financially. Labor groups that endorsed Murray could put their support behind another candidate, in a crowded race with 12 challengers so far. Former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan is also expected to announce soon (as early as today), and more could come before the May 19 deadline to declare. As of right now, it's a toss-up as to who makes it through the August 1 primary, which will eliminate all but two candidates. 

Social justice activist and attorney Nikkita Oliver raised the most, $34,000, among the remaining mayoral candidates. State senator Bob Hasegawa, a Bernie Sanders delegate at the DNC with an anti-corporate platform, won't be able to raise money while he's in the legislature. Former mayor Mike McGinn has the name recognition and support base, and civic activist Cary Moon would likely have urbanists behind her.

Other candidates: Libertarian Casey Carlisle, David Ishii, TV producer Michael Harris, Safe Seattle activist Harvey Lever, socialist Mary Juanita Martin, business owner Jason Roberts, council scolder Alex Tsimerman, and former rock drummer Keith Whiteman. 

Filed under
Mayor's Race 2017, Ed Murray
Show Comments

Related Content

2017 Elections

Murray Accuser's Attorneys Allege Cover-Up; Businesses Want Someone Else

04/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray's Attorney: There Is No Mole

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Murray Says Goodbye to His "Lifelong Love" of Politics

05/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Mayoral Campaigns That Weathered the Storm (or Didn’t) After Allegations

04/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 10–16

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Meaty Sorrow

Oh, No—Dot's Butcher and Deli Is Closing

05/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Market Matters

Farmers Market Season Is Officially Upon Us

05/09/2017 By Amber Wright

A Bunch of Brunches

Where to Dine This Mother's Day

05/08/2017 By Amber Wright

Critic's Notebook

Welcome Back, Pink Door!

05/08/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Taco Happenings

Monica Dimas Will Open Lil' Neon Taco on First Hill

05/05/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

10:25am By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 8–14

05/09/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

New Beginnings

IGNITE Cocktail Party

05/04/2017

Pratt Fine Arts Center

Ruby Riot: Pratt Fine Arts Center Auction & Celebration 2017

05/03/2017

Seattle Met

FaceTime: Faces of Seattle 2017

05/03/2017

News & City Life

City Hall

Operation Nightwatch Moves Into Temporary Location in University District

6:09pm By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Murray's Dropout Leaves 12 Mayoral Candidates, and Counting

7:25am By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Murray Says Goodbye to His "Lifelong Love" of Politics

05/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

State Senator Bob Hasegawa Is Running for Mayor

05/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Adds 2 Positions to Help Seize Illegal Firearms

05/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Sawant Wants City to Investigate Allegations of May Day Retaliation

05/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Seattle Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe