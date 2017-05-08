  1. News & City Life

2017 Elections

Could Murray Reconsider His Run for Reelection?

Sources say another candidate could join the race if Murray is out.

By Hayat Norimine 5/8/2017 at 7:34am

Murray 2 pead0w

A rumor is circulating that after a poll gauging voters' views on the mayor's race, Seattle mayor Ed Murray could announce he's not running for reelection this week—and that if Murray were to drop out, council president Bruce Harrell would run.

It's all rumor at this point; King 5 reported Sunday that two sources from "Murray's inner circle" said he could announce his pulling out this week, but Murray's campaign denied those plans. "Lots of rumors out there. Can't comment on any of them," Murray's spokesperson Jeff Reading said by email on Sunday. 

It's been a month since a lawsuit was filed against Murray on grounds of child rape, and Murray has so far said he will continue to run for reelection. A fourth accuser came forward last week. 

Two sources told PubliCola that they believe another high-profile candidate, possibly on the council—one named Harrell specifically—would join the race only if Murray were to drop out. Harrell is one of five council members who endorsed Murray, and he ran for mayor in 2013. (Others are Sally Bagshaw, Tim Burgess, Lorena Gonzalez, and Debora Juarez.)

On April 6, the same day of the lawsuit, the Rental Housing Association PAC paid the Seattle Chamber's Civic Alliance for a Sound Economy $2,500 for candidate polling, according to a disclosure report filed with the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission Thursday.

The Stranger reported the poll asked about five other potential challengers, including Gonzalez. She is up for reelection this year in a race she's expected to win. If Gonzalez were to run for mayor, she'd risk losing her council seat; Harrell, on the other hand, could run for mayor but keep his position on the council if he lost. 

Filed under
Seattle City Council, Bruce Harrell, Ed Murray, Mayor's Race 2017
Show Comments

Related Content

Murray Allegations

Another Man Alleges Murray Paid Him for Sex

05/03/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

3 Charged with May Day Crimes, New Candidates Join (and Drop) Races, Jon Grant Wants Mayor to Resign

05/02/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Nikkita Oliver Officially Enters the Race Against Ed Murray

04/03/2017 By Amber Wright

Murray Allegations

Murray's Attorney: There Is No Mole

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

Welcome Back, Pink Door!

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Taco Happenings

Monica Dimas Will Open Lil' Neon Taco on First Hill

05/05/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

The Week in Restaurant News: Circadia Shutters and Canlis Wins a James Beard Award

05/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Market Matters

The South Lake Union Saturday Market Is Back

05/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

Here Are Some Amazing Seattle Croissants

05/04/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 3–9

05/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Ticket Alerts

The Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Lineup Has Arrived

05/03/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Theater Review

The Extremely Weird Feminism of 'Cherdonna's Doll's House'

05/03/2017 By Darren Davis

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Ticket Alert

See Val Kilmer as Mark Twain This Thursday Because Life Is Short

05/02/2017 By Darren Davis

Snoqualmie Organic Ice Cream

Snoqualmie Organic Ice Cream Launch Party

05/02/2017

News & City Life

2017 Elections

Could Murray Reconsider His Run for Reelection?

7:34am By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Washington State's Congressional GOP Respond to Their Votes on Health Care

05/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Judge Orders $5,000 Fine Against Murray Accuser's Attorney

05/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

A Photo Leads to Another Accusation of Misconduct Against Murray Accuser's Attorneys

05/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

The GOP Health Care Plan, Deadline to Declare, and a Lawyer's Comments on Murray Case

05/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Another Man Alleges Murray Paid Him for Sex

05/03/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

10:30am By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eco Fashion

Shop These Sustainable Brands This Earth Day

04/21/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Seattle Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe