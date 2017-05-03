Another Man Alleges Murray Paid Him for Sex

Reports emerged late Tuesday night of a fourth accuser against Seattle mayor Ed Murray. It was Murray's 62nd birthday.

Maurice Lavon Jones, 44, alleged in a sworn court declaration signed Tuesday that Murray paid him for sex. Though the declaration doesn't specify the age at which Jones claimed to have been paid, Jones said he was introduced to Murray through Delvonn Heckard, the 46-year-old man who sued Murray on grounds of child rape, as a teenager and that "Murray was known for patronizing child prostitutes at the time."

Jeff Reading, Murray's spokesman, again vehemently denied the claims to reporters and said Murray doesn't know him.

A photo attached to the declaration showed Heckard's attorney, Lincoln Beauregard, smiling with Jones at a jail, holding up the declaration; records showed Jones is currently at the King County Regional Justice Center in Kent, where he was booked on a drug charge March 25.

"Mr. Murray was known for patronizing child prostitutes at the time," Jones wrote in the declaration Tuesday. "I have been to Mr. Murray's apartment in Capitol Hill too. Mr. Murray gave me money for sex. I am not part of any right-wing conspiracy. I am also gay."

Reading's statement to The Stranger and The Seattle Times said it was a "sensational media stunt."

"This is an ambush copycat false accusation that is being made without any details, evidence, timeline or anything at all to substantiate its veracity. Mayor Murray has never had inappropriate relations with any minor, and Mayor Murray has never paid for sex. This allegation is false.”

Heckard sued Murray on grounds of child rape on April 6, alleging he had been paid for sex starting when Heckard was 15 years old (in 1986). Two other men had come forward with similar claims in 2008, The Seattle Times reported, both of whom alleged Murray had paid them for sex.

Updated May 3, 2017, at 1:45pm. This post includes that yesterday was Murray's birthday.