  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Murray Allegations

Another Man Alleges Murray Paid Him for Sex

A 44-year-old man said he was a teenager when he was introduced to the Seattle mayor.

By Hayat Norimine 5/3/2017 at 7:14am

Murray nov 2014 cascade bicycle club rd2phe

Image: Courtesy of Cascade Bicycle Club

Reports emerged late Tuesday night of a fourth accuser against Seattle mayor Ed Murray. It was Murray's 62nd birthday. 

Maurice Lavon Jones, 44, alleged in a sworn court declaration signed Tuesday that Murray paid him for sex. Though the declaration doesn't specify the age at which Jones claimed to have been paid, Jones said he was introduced to Murray through Delvonn Heckard, the 46-year-old man who sued Murray on grounds of child rape, as a teenager and that "Murray was known for patronizing child prostitutes at the time."

Jeff Reading, Murray's spokesman, again vehemently denied the claims to reporters and said Murray doesn't know him.

A photo attached to the declaration showed Heckard's attorney, Lincoln Beauregard, smiling with Jones at a jail, holding up the declaration; records showed Jones is currently at the King County Regional Justice Center in Kent, where he was booked on a drug charge March 25. 

"Mr. Murray was known for patronizing child prostitutes at the time," Jones wrote in the declaration Tuesday. "I have been to Mr. Murray's apartment in Capitol Hill too. Mr. Murray gave me money for sex. I am not part of any right-wing conspiracy. I am also gay."

Reading's statement to The Stranger and The Seattle Times said it was a "sensational media stunt."

"This is an ambush copycat false accusation that is being made without any details, evidence, timeline or anything at all to substantiate its veracity. Mayor Murray has never had inappropriate relations with any minor, and Mayor Murray has never paid for sex. This allegation is false.”

Heckard sued Murray on grounds of child rape on April 6, alleging he had been paid for sex starting when Heckard was 15 years old (in 1986). Two other men had come forward with similar claims in 2008, The Seattle Times reported, both of whom alleged Murray had paid them for sex. 

Updated May 3, 2017, at 1:45pm. This post includes that yesterday was Murray's birthday. 

Filed under
Ed Murray, Seattle Mayor, Mayor's Race 2017
Show Comments

Related Content

2017 Elections

Nikkita Oliver Officially Enters the Race Against Ed Murray

04/03/2017 By Amber Wright

Murray Allegations

Murray's Attorney: There Is No Mole

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Murray Accuser's Attorneys Allege Cover-Up; Businesses Want Someone Else

04/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Accuser's Attorney Wants to Schedule Video Deposition Next Week

04/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 3–9

9:00am By Rosin Saez

And The Winner Is...

Canlis Takes Home Its First James Beard Award

05/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

5 Ways to Cook Asparagus

05/01/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Day's End

Downtown's Glittering Circadia "Closed for Business"

05/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat Here Now

What We're Eating Now: May 2017

05/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: JuneBaby Is Born and Changeups at Cafe Besalu

04/28/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Pratt Fine Arts Center

Ruby Riot: Pratt Fine Arts Center Auction & Celebration 2017

3:36pm

Seattle Met

FaceTime- Faces of Seattle 2017

3:34pm

Cannonball Productions

Bacon and Beer Classic

3:26pm

Ticket Alerts

The Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Lineup Has Arrived

3:17pm By Seth Sommerfeld

Northwest Harvest

Root Out Hunger with Northwest Harvest

3:01pm

The Goodtimes Project

14th Annual Goodtimes Wine Auction

2:54pm

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Another Man Alleges Murray Paid Him for Sex

7:14am By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

3 Charged with May Day Crimes; New Candidates Join (and Drop) Races; Jon Grant Wants Mayor to Resign

05/02/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Passes Resolution for an Income Tax

05/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What to Expect as May Day Unfolds

05/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Pramila Jayapal Reflects on Her First 100 Days in Congress

04/28/2017 By Pramila Jayapal

2017 Elections

Bill Bryant Knows What He Would Do as Mayor, but Says He Won't Run

04/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eco Fashion

Shop These Sustainable Brands This Earth Day

04/21/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sporting Good Style

New Sounders Fan Gear Is as Hip as It Gets

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe