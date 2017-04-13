  1. Blogs
  2. PubliCola

Murray Allegations

Murray Calls for Case to Be Dismissed

The Seattle mayor's statement comes after his accuser's attorney requested to depose him.

By Hayat Norimine 4/13/2017 at 7:09am

15095210139 37abf6e9d5 b trpqcq

Seattle mayor Ed Murray in September 2014.

Image: Courtesy Seattle Chamber

Seattle mayor Ed Murray issued a statement Wednesday afternoon calling for the case to be dismissed now that he provided a physical exam that said he had no mole.

“Without offering any evidence, the accuser has described me in very specific and intimate detail, and his accusation depends on these descriptions being accurate," Murray said. "If this description is inaccurate, the accusation cannot be credible. Yesterday, I provided material evidence refuting the accusation. The accusation should be laid to rest."

The statement comes after the attorney of the man suing Mayor Murray on grounds of child rape and molestation requested to depose Murray on May 2 (his 62nd birthday).

Lincoln Beauregard—who is representing the 46-year-old Kent man suing Murray known by his initials D.H.—filed a court summons Wednesday that also responded to the press conference held a day earlier on the mole. Murray's attorney, Bob Sulkin, on Tuesday said Murray's doctor confirmed there was no mole. Sulkin called the physical exam "game changing" and the "crux" of the allegations. 

"Bumps, warts, and/or moles do not always remain 30 years," Beauregard wrote in the summons. 

Sulkin said Murray would be asked about medical matters and prior use of campaign funds "to extinguish the voices of other victims." The Seattle Times reported that Murray in 2008 paid an attorney $18,000 to defend him against Jeff Simpson, who made similar claims of child rape but never filed the lawsuit after his representation withdrew.

Beauregard asked for no delays beyond May 19, though lawyers say the deposition is unlikely to happen quickly. He also still offered for Sulkin to depose D.H. first and requested that the accuser's deposition be videotaped.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Seattle Times editorial board also published an op-ed calling for Murray not to run for reelection and said his stepping down would draw better "mainstream candidates." They wrote that council member Kshama Sawant "or some other extreme left-wing idealogue" would steer "this booming city wildly off course."

Filed under
Sexual Assault, Ed Murray, Election 2017, Mayor's Race 2017
Show Comments

Related Content

Murray Allegations

Murray's Attorney: There Is No Mole

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Accused of Sexually Abusing Child Decades Ago

04/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

What Exactly Are the Attorneys in the Mayor Murray Child Rape Allegation Case up To?

04/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Artist Trust

Slide Show: Artist Trust Auction

02/28/2016

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

The Very Best Sushi in Seattle

7:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 12–18

04/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Fun With Listicles (and Video)

Seattle's French Fry Champions

04/11/2017 Photography by Lou Daprile By Allecia Vermillion

Collabs

Rachel's Ginger Beer and Ma‘ono Join Forces at University Village

04/10/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

Deborah Madison Comes to the Corson Building

04/10/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 13–16

10:47am By Seattle Met Staff

Points of Reference

How the New Pornographers Built 'Whiteout Conditions' with Krautrock and Legos

04/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Film

Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Opens with 'The Big Sick'

04/10/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Murray Calls for Case to Be Dismissed

7:09am By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

What Exactly Are the Attorneys in the Mayor Murray Child Rape Allegation Case up To?

04/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray's Attorney: There Is No Mole

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Council Wrap-Up

No Comments on Murray, Homeless Sweeps, and Environmental Policy Reform

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Mandates Affordable Housing in South Lake Union, Downtown

04/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spring Clean Your Style

Embrace Spring with These 6 Essentials

04/11/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson Edited by Rosin Saez

The Gap

2 Local Boutiques Are Raising Awareness About the Gender Pay Gap

04/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Ulta Beauty Comes to West Seattle

04/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Clutch Move

Anguay Reed Designs Has Your (Political) Statement Clutch

04/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: March

02/24/2017 By Jack Russillo

Travel

Cuba and Seattle Just Got a Lot Closer

02/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Who We Are

It's Time Seattle's Car-Loving Transplants Get with the Program

02/23/2017 By Josh Feit

Home & Real Estate

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe