  1. News & City Life

2017 Elections

Murray Says Goodbye to His "Lifelong Love" of Politics

"It tears me to pieces to step away, but I believe it is in the best interest of the city that I love."

By Hayat Norimine 5/9/2017 at 1:13pm

Ed murray office lxlkxn

Seattle mayor Ed Murray in April 2017. 

Image: Hayat Norimine

In an emotional speech with a crowd of tearful supporters behind him—at Alki Beach in West Seattle, his "favorite place on this planet"—Seattle mayor Ed Murray announced the end of his reelection bid Monday morning. 

Murray will finish his term this year and say goodbye to his "lifelong love" of politics. He said while he's proud of what he accomplished during his term, "my heart aches."

"It tears me to pieces to step away, but I believe it is in the best interest of the city that I love," Murray said Monday at the Alki Beach Bathhouse.

Murray rattled off a list of policies he had been involved in during his time as both a state legislator and mayor—including transportation projects from the SR 520 Bridge to the Alaskan Way Viaduct; civil rights legislation for the LGBTQ community and overturning the Defense of Marriage Act; and the minimum wage. But he said the mayor's race would be focused on a scandal if he were to stay.

"I'm happy because I have been part of some remarkable achievements that during my entire life I was told would never happen, from the civil rights bill to the ring that I wear on my finger," Murray said. "I am more than happy to reflect on all that we have accomplished together during this term. But this campaign for mayor, any campaign for mayor, must be about the future of the city."

Murray's campaign has been clouded since a 46-year-old man sued Murray last month on grounds of child rape. Word that Murray would drop out of the mayoral race began spreading over the weekend, but publicly Murray until now insisted he will continue to run. 

Murray on Monday continued to deny the claims. He said the allegations were "hurting this city" and those close to him. Murray thanked his husband, Michael Shiosaki, for his support and praised him for his "grace and calm and humor." 

"The allegations against me paint me in the worst possible historic portraits of a gay man," Murray said. "The allegations against me are not true, and I say this with all honesty and with the deepest sincerity. But the scandal surrounding them and me is hurting this city. It hurts those who have been victims of abuse, it hurts my family, it hurts Michael."

Filed under
Mayor's Race 2017, Ed Murray
Show Comments

Related Content

2017 Elections

Murray Accuser's Attorneys Allege Cover-Up; Businesses Want Someone Else

04/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray's Attorney: There Is No Mole

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Accuser's Attorney Wants to Schedule Video Deposition Next Week

04/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Mayoral Campaigns That Weathered the Storm (or Didn’t) After Allegations

04/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Meaty Sorrow

Oh, No—Dot's Butcher and Deli Is Closing

05/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Market Matters

Farmers Market Season Is Officially Upon Us

05/09/2017 By Amber Wright

A Bunch of Brunches

Where to Dine This Mother's Day

05/08/2017 By Amber Wright

Critic's Notebook

Welcome Back, Pink Door!

05/08/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Taco Happenings

Monica Dimas Will Open Lil' Neon Taco on First Hill

05/05/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

The Week in Restaurant News: Circadia Shutters and Canlis Wins a James Beard Award

05/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 8–14

05/09/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

New Beginnings

IGNITE Cocktail Party

05/04/2017

Pratt Fine Arts Center

Ruby Riot: Pratt Fine Arts Center Auction & Celebration 2017

05/03/2017

Seattle Met

FaceTime: Faces of Seattle 2017

05/03/2017

Cannonball Productions

Bacon and Beer Classic

05/03/2017

News & City Life

2017 Elections

Murray Says Goodbye to His "Lifelong Love" of Politics

05/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

State Senator Bob Hasegawa Is Running for Mayor

05/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Adds 2 Positions to Help Seize Illegal Firearms

05/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Sawant Wants City to Investigate Allegations of May Day Retaliation

05/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Could Murray Reconsider His Run for Reelection?

05/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Washington State's Congressional GOP Respond to Their Votes on Health Care

05/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Seattle Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe