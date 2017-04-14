  1. Blogs
Winemaker Charles Smith Launches an Annual Rosé Festival

Spend quality time with 20 PNW wineries and their front-runner rosés.

By Amber Wright 4/14/2017 at 11:08am

Vino rose was03126 jad2fd

Image: Charles Smith Wines

Beer geeks may beg to differ, but rosé long ago shed its sweet-and-girly rep to become Seattle’s official drink of summer (though a perfectly valid choice year-round). Thus, globetrotter-turned-winemaker Charles Smith has organized the first-annual Jet City Rosé Experience at his massive Georgetown tasting room, whose banks of windows and view onto Boeing Field makes even the most crappy day feel at least a little like summer.

No surprise, the event on June 3 will pour his venerable Charles and Charles rosé along with rosy offerings from 20 other Pacific Northwest wineries including DeLille Cellars, Doubleback, Efeste, and Amavi Cellars.

Sustenance will be provided by a slate of local food trucks, including El Camión and the People’s Burger, while The Dusty 45’s, John Doe, and Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Wanda Jackson will perform into the night.

Rosé-fueled festivities kick off at 1pm and music starts at 3:30. Tickets are $30 at the door and $25 if you buy them in advance right over here.

