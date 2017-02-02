  1. Blogs
  2. Shop Talk

In Those Jeans

Tech Meets Style at This Month’s Denim Fit Lab

Styled Seattle collaborates with Jag Jeans and Fitcode to help you find the perfect pair of denim.

By Rosin Saez 2/2/2017 at 3:21pm

Thumbnail jagjeans img cgp4l8

Jag Jeans prides itself in its wide range of sizes. Photo: Jag Jeans

Shopping for jeans is one of those dreaded tasks that Darcy Camden, founder and chief stylist at Styled Seattle, often helps her clients tackle. Heading to a store with dozens upon dozens of denim brands is daunting—who wants to try on a stack of jeans only to peel them off, feeling defeated and leaving empty handed? That’s where Camden and her team of stylists come in.

On February 18, join Styled Seattle at their space, My Style Suite at Westfield Southcenter, from noon to 5, for a complimentary Denim Fit Lab. They’ll help troubleshoot common issues: “I would say most people buy their jeans a little bit too big,” says Camden, “they aren't able to factor in the element of stretch, so it fits, you buy it, but it ends up stretching out.” And in classic Seattle fashion, Camden’s added a bit of tech into the mix. Kirkland-based company, Fitcode, will use their algorithm-powered sizing quiz to help you find your best fit. Meanwhile, local jean genies from Jag will have a vast range of cuts and sizes for you to try on.

Thumbnail jag sheridan2 uteu2r

Image: Jag Jeans 

“It was really important to me that this event feature regular, petite, and a plus size run all the way up to 24, so there's something for everybody,” says Camden, who in her decade-long career has seen people struggle with this cornerstone of the casual Pacific Northwest wardrobe. But with some many experts under one roof, you may very well find that holy grail of jeans.

Beyond fit, Styled Seattle will provide outfit combinations for any occasion, plus shoe pairings with different cuts of jeans. 

Sat, Feb 18
JAG x Fitcode Denim Fit Lab at My Style Suite, Westfield Southcenter, noon to 5, Free

Filed under
Fashion Event, Jag Jeans, My Style Suite, Styled Seattle, Fitcode, jeans, denim
Show Comments

