Review

The Pastries Are On Point at Cubes Baking Company

It may seem gimmicky—everything here is square?—but a bite from one of these angular treats is a visual and flavorful delight.

By Rosin Saez 12/19/2017 at 8:00am Published in the January 2018 issue of Seattle Met

If a bakery is an exercise in eating with your eyes first, then Cubes Baking Company is the kind of workout we can get behind. It’s all too easy to—with the unchecked voracity of a blue, cookie-obsessed puppet—pillage the shelves of this Wallingford bakeshop, a place where the likes of cupcakes and scones take on a boxy silhouette. Indeed the baked goods here are square. But don’t get it twisted; they’re not the slightest bit boring.

The treats at Cubes are inspired by the pastries of owner and baker Kevin Moulder’s heritage and childhood. He grew up near San Antonio, where panaderías bless nearly every corner with Mexican goods—conchas, seashell-shaped sweet breads; marranitos, or cookies that look like little pigs; and a puff pastry traditionally filled with fruit jam that takes the form of a soup pot, a cazuela. “Mexican pastries are named after their shape,” says Moulder. “This obvious reference to geometry is not something I just made up.” Rather, he’s taken a pinch of nostalgia and baked it into a four-sided snack.

No conventional cupcakes, there’s nary a bulbous muffin top in sight. Find instead cupcubes, concha cubes, sqones, pretzel cubes, plus six flavors of tres leches cake, like a custom-order one strongly reminiscent of strawberry milk, the kind from a yellow carton of Nesquik, but in the best way—an after-school-digestif way.

See? Everything hints to the past but in new, decidedly squarish forms. Even as shapeless blobs, Moulder’s creations would still taste good and quite—sorry—well rounded. 

Cubes coqyd4
  1. Iced Cube Cupcube (top) A cupcake in theory, a box in shape: This treat is vanilla—but not boring.
  2. Jalapeño Cheddar Sqone (top) It’s a pickled-peppers-topped, cheesy-blessed ace.
  3. Cinnamon Sugar Pinwheel It wouldn’t pass muster in Tetris but wins a test of taste buds.
  4. Vanilla Orange Sqone Lighter than your average scone, this is all citrus notes and airy delight.
  5. Cinnamon Sugar Mexican Wedding Cookies Dearly beloved, let’s eat sweet goodness.
  6. Jalapeño Corn Muffin How would you like a little bit of heat all up in your savory snack?
  7. Cazuela Named for a Spanish soup pot, this vanilla-pudding-filled bite is colloquially hot.
  8. Green Chili Bacon Pretzel Cube Twist (and shout) over this gift in salty-savory form.
  9. Powdered Sugar Mexican Wedding Cookies It’s like a lifelong vow of sweetness. 
  10. Sea Salt Pretzel Cube Simplicity at its briny-baked-good finest.
  11. Pink Concha Cube A crackled, seashell-like pattern nods to its Mexican bakery origins.
  12. Raspberry Riel Named for the rail, or riel, pattern, this treat is puff perfection—bar none.
  13. Purple Suede Cupcube A singularly smooth, violet-hued play on red velvet cupcakes.
  14. Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Sqone A most classic flavor pairing baked into a square bundle.
  15. Marranitos These molasses cookies (branded with “OINK”) pay homage to their swine beginnings.
  16. Bacon Cheddar Hojaldra Flaky, light puff pastry meets comfort food flavors.
Filed under
Wallingford, Pastry, Bakeries
Show Comments

Related Content

Pastry Dispatch

Wallingford, Say Hello to Cubes Baking Company

05/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

3 Gluten-Free Bakeries That Deliver the Goods

11/20/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

10/23/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

Opening Dispatch

Bakery Nouveau's Third Location Opens in Burien This Week

09/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Holiday Spirits

Miracle on 2nd: Rob Roy with a Christmas Garnish

12/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: The Return of Full Throttle Bottles and the Saint

12/15/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 13–19

12/13/2017 By Jaime Archer and Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Seasonal Sustenance 2017

Where to Dine Out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

12/12/2017 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Local Traditions

Land of the Sweets Remains December's Best Date Night

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

Feature

Spell Casters, a ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Origin Story

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 14–17

12/14/2017 By Darren Davis

No pong intended

A Ping-Pong Bar Bounces into Downtown

12/12/2017 By Manola Secaira

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 11–15

12/11/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Monday Mourning

That Sure Didn't Go Very Well

12/11/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Breaking News

Passengers Killed After Amtrak Train Derails onto I-5

12/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

Spell Casters, a ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Origin Story

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

News Roundup

Top Stories: Net Neutrality, Solitary Confinement, and Roy Moore

12/15/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 14–17

12/14/2017 By Darren Davis

That Washington

Bob Ferguson Is Suing Over Net Neutrality

12/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Style File

Style File: Angeline Oei on Natural Landscapes and Artificial Intelligence

12/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe