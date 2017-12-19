The Pastries Are On Point at Cubes Baking Company

If a bakery is an exercise in eating with your eyes first, then Cubes Baking Company is the kind of workout we can get behind. It’s all too easy to—with the unchecked voracity of a blue, cookie-obsessed puppet—pillage the shelves of this Wallingford bakeshop, a place where the likes of cupcakes and scones take on a boxy silhouette. Indeed the baked goods here are square. But don’t get it twisted; they’re not the slightest bit boring.

The treats at Cubes are inspired by the pastries of owner and baker Kevin Moulder’s heritage and childhood. He grew up near San Antonio, where panaderías bless nearly every corner with Mexican goods—conchas, seashell-shaped sweet breads; marranitos, or cookies that look like little pigs; and a puff pastry traditionally filled with fruit jam that takes the form of a soup pot, a cazuela. “Mexican pastries are named after their shape,” says Moulder. “This obvious reference to geometry is not something I just made up.” Rather, he’s taken a pinch of nostalgia and baked it into a four-sided snack.

No conventional cupcakes, there’s nary a bulbous muffin top in sight. Find instead cupcubes, concha cubes, sqones, pretzel cubes, plus six flavors of tres leches cake, like a custom-order one strongly reminiscent of strawberry milk, the kind from a yellow carton of Nesquik, but in the best way—an after-school-digestif way.

See? Everything hints to the past but in new, decidedly squarish forms. Even as shapeless blobs, Moulder’s creations would still taste good and quite—sorry—well rounded.