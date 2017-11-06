Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

I want my baby back baby back baby back...Emma's BBQ ribs. Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Cowabunga is just four days away. Four. Days. And it’s getting increasingly difficult to hold in the pure excitement about the lineup. So we won’t. Instead, leading up the weekend event (November 10–12), we’ll be nodding to the serious Seattle talent that will be gracing us with their aptitude for meat.

Last week, we could help but shout out to chef Gabriel Chávez and the carne asada tacos that will be had at Cowabunga. Next up: Emma's BBQ. It was one of our favorites for What We're Eating Now back in August and it's just as fine a treat in November. Here's what we said:

Some barbecue joints are temples of meat and technique, a place to evaluate smoke rings and eschew sauce. However, enter this little pink storefront on Rainier and it feels like you just scored an invite to an epic family barbecue. And a really nice family, at that. Brisket is tender, rib meat can’t wait to part ways with the bone, and it all comes slathered in a tangy tomato-based sauce. Sides are barbecue standards (baked beans, yams, coleslaw, potato salad) but are clearly made with care and no shortage of extra steps. This means fluffy cornbread and mac and cheese that isn’t overly soupy; the greens—cooked with tiny chopped-up bits of brisket end—might be the best barbecue greens of your life. Yes, you’ll be crazy full by the end of it all, but if Thanksgiving happened in summertime, it would taste like Emma’s sweet potato pie.

Catch Emma's BBQ at Cowabunga's Seared event on Saturday, November 11 from 7:30–10pm.