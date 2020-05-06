  1. Features
  2. Mount St. Helens: This Is 40

Guide to Mount St. Helens

Bill Nye, the Volcano Guy

Don’t underestimate the bow tie.

By Allison Williams 5/6/2020 at 8:30am

Image: Tegra Stone Nuess

Bill Nye may not have been born in Seattle but the city made him nerd royalty. A Boeing engineer with a penchant for comedy, he joined the cast of Almost Live!, Seattle’s answer to SNL, in 1986. His KCTS children’s show Bill Nye the Science Guy geeked out over home experiments in the 1990s, and he’s since brought his signature geek look to Netflix, The Daily Show, and public science advocacy.

Now in his sixties, Nye's fired up about climate change denial, announcing, “Safety glasses off, motherfuckers” on HBO last year. He planned to lecture about Mount St. Helens in Seattle in May, but the lecture was cancelled due to the coronavirus quarantine; he and the Mount St. Helens Institute hope to reschedule, and he'll do a livestream version of the event on May 16. But be warned—to Nye, science is no kiddie show.

On entering the Mount St. Helens crater.

Nye takes a bite out of a breadcrust bomb, a type of rock formation.

Image: Tegra Stone Nuess

You know, it’s like Russell Stover candies, where you bite into it to see what’s inside. The mountain has bit into this area of ancient eruptions. The science in it is just elegant and wonderful.

Remembering the mountain before it erupted.

When I graduated from engineering school, I was so excited to get a job in Seattle. I had this dream of climbing all these peaks in the Northwest. I skied down Mount St. Helens a few times, on randonnee skis. These glorious snow slopes, this granite, this relatively young geology you can walk on!

On climate change.

We need to preserve the world for us. Whether we like it or not, humans are running the show now. Climate change is caused by humans, not really on purpose, and in order to do something about it we’ll need to take steps.

His favorite thing to teach.

I do this talk: If we could do one thing to address climate change, it would be to raise the standard of living for women and girls around the world. They have fewer kids, and the kids have a better quality of life. And that’s fewer people leaning on the [earth’s] resources.

What new science excites him.

The concept of very hot fusion. It would be limitless [energy production]. The more I read about it, the more enchanted I become.

► Bill Nye Live 2020, May 16 at 6pm

Filed under
Interview, Mount St. Helens, Bill Nye
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

MOTHER KNOWS BRUNCH

This Mother's Day, Treat Mom to Takeout or Delivery in Seattle

05/05/2020 By Adam H. Callaghan

that's the spirit

3 Seattle Bars Nominated for Big-Deal Spirited Awards

3:36pm By Adam H. Callaghan

Belated Honors

Oh, Hey: Here Are Seattle's 2020 James Beard Award Nominees

05/04/2020 By Stefan Milne

Stay Home, Slay Hangovers

Seattle's Brunch Obsession Lives On—As Takeout

05/01/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

Quarantine Cuisine

It Is Time to Start Pickling and Fermenting

05/01/2020 By Stefan Milne

Puget Pride

Seattle’s Takeout and Delivery Map Goes Regional

04/28/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Arts & Culture

Local Letters

A Big Seattle Reading List

03/18/2020 By Seattle Met Staff

Costs & Values

The Fight to Fund Seattle's Arts

04/04/2020 By Stefan Milne

Guide to Mount St. Helens

Art St. Helens: Creations Inspired by a Volcano's Destruction

8:30am By Allison Williams

The Sporting Life

Mina Kimes on the Seahawks’ Off-Season and How Sports Can Proceed

05/05/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Costs & Values

A New Survey Projects Up to $135 Million in Cultural Organization Losses

05/05/2020 By Stefan Milne

Hear Here

4 Seattle-ish Albums to Listen to This Spring

04/30/2020 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Feature

The Last Time the West Seattle Bridge Closed Was Even Stranger

04/10/2020 By James Ross Gardner

Quote Unquote

Raquel Montoya-Lewis Is Ready for the State Supreme Court

04/09/2020 By Allison Williams

Guide to Mount St. Helens

Washington's Next Volcanic Eruption

8:30am By Allison Williams

Guide to Mount St. Helens

A Timeline of Mount St. Helens

8:30am By Allison Williams

Guide to Mount St. Helens

Bill Nye, the Volcano Guy

8:30am By Allison Williams

Future Social Distancing?

NASA Awards Blue Origin a Moon Lander Contract for Our Next Big Lunar Trip

05/01/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Style & Shopping

BETWEEN TWO EQUINOXES

Seattle Spring Fashion Is Anything but Binary

04/08/2020 Styled by Annaliz Salvador Edited by Zoe Sayler Photography by AJ Ragasa

INSIDE EDITION

Actually, You Don't Have to Dress Up to Work from Home

04/07/2020 By Zoe Sayler

QUARANTINE COUTURE

Can Masks Be Fashionable?

04/14/2020 By Zoe Sayler

Shear Madness

What the Hell Should You Do About Your Quarantine Hair?

04/03/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

GIRL POWER

Shop Local—Online—At These Women-Owned Consignment Stores

03/27/2020 By Nicole Martinson

Fashion, Meet Function

Billy Price's Quest to Make Mainstream Shoes Adaptive

03/27/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Best Bars

that's the spirit

3 Seattle Bars Nominated for Big-Deal Spirited Awards

3:36pm By Adam H. Callaghan

Side Bar

Underbelly Is Subterranean Fun

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up Inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Recreation jubilation

The Great Outdoors is Open for Business, Sorta

04/27/2020 By Allison Williams

Cover Story

The 15 Best City Trails in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Allison Williams

Winged Victories

It's the Perfect Time to Bird-Watch in Seattle

9:47am By Nicole Martinson

Guide to Mount St. Helens

Washington's Next Volcanic Eruption

8:30am By Allison Williams

Guide to Mount St. Helens

Mount St. Helens Wildlife: Don’t Call it a Comeback

8:30am By Allison Williams

Guide to Mount St. Helens

Art St. Helens: Creations Inspired by a Volcano's Destruction

8:30am By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Vial Valor

How UW’s Virology Lab Helps Forge the Nation’s Covid-19 Testing

04/10/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

STRESS LESS

How to Keep It Together During Coronavirus Quarantine

03/25/2020 By Nicole Martinson

Welp

Inslee Extends 'Stay Home' Order through at Least May 31

05/01/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Coronavirus Chronicles

Washingtonians Should Brace Themselves for Staying Home Beyond May 4

04/27/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Essential Work

How Seattle Copes: Estela Tabangcura Keeps Patients' Rooms Clean

04/23/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Coronavirus Chronicles

3 Takeaways from Jay Inslee's Coronavirus Recovery Plan for Washington

04/22/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Seattle Houseboat's Custom Wallpaper Turns Marine Life Into Art

04/08/2020 By Karin Vandraiss

Overzealous Zestimates

Zillow and Redfin's Guesswork Has Changed How We See Prices

04/08/2020 By Stefan Milne

Seeking Purchase

Flyhomes Fronts Homebuyers the Cash

04/08/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Avocado Toast And All

I, a Millennial, Bought a House

04/08/2020 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • COVID-19
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe