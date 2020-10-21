Photo Essay

SoDo's Duwamish River Is Visibly Healing

Labeled one of the most toxic sites in the U.S., two decades of clean-up have the river doing better.

Photography by David Ryder By Stefan Milne 10/21/2020 at 9:00am Published in the Fall 2020 issue of Seattle Met

Photo: Trees along the Duwamish.

Many Seattleites live in this city and hardly see the river that birthed it. Perhaps, crossing the South Park Bridge, we glimpse water beyond the railings. Otherwise the Duwamish River flows mostly hidden between the Industrial District’s shipping containers and cranes and docks. Even before colonists arrived, the estuary was “an industrial area” for the Duwamish Tribe, says James Rasmussen, a former tribal council member and currently the Superfund manager for the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition. “This was where we harvested so much for the villages to thrive.” He started his work in part because he grew up learning that the fish and wildlife and river were part of his family.

Even after a century of commercial pollution—which had the EPA label it one of the most toxic sites in the U.S. in 2001—salmon still run in the river. Residents of adjacent neighborhoods like South Park fish there. And, slowly, due to two decades of cleanup, the river is healing.

So is our relationship with it. A new book, The River That Made Seattle by BJ Cummings, tells the Duwamish’s long story. And on October 27, the Port of Seattle will announce new, community-selected names for the six parks that dot the river’s shores (currently called things like Terminal 107 Park). Rasmussen says that’s an important step to connect the river with its history and with a better future, to “create a river for all,” where industry and people can healthily coexist.

In these images taken over the last 10 years, photographer David Ryder shows the river’s multiplicity. Here is pollution and refuse: a tangle of tires like a nest of snakes rising from dark water. Here is the returning wildlife. Here are the people who gather on the river’s shores. Rasmussen says the Duwamish is probably the cleanest it’s been in a hundred years, but the work continues. “We can’t relax, we can’t stop,” he says. Like the river itself, “we have to keep moving.”

View from on high Kayakers paddle near Harbor Island, once the largest man-made island in the world.

Geese and seagulls rest on a beach. 

A mural stretches along a path outside of the Tukwila Community Center.

After a century of unchecked industrial waste, the river is polluted down to the sediment with PCBs, arsenic, dioxin, mercury. Spills used to be weekly and intentional, Rasmussen says. Now they’re down to two or three a year, each quickly contained.

Wildlife is returning to the Duwamish: It now has more biodiversity than anywhere else in Seattle. Here Caspian terns cover the shore near Kellogg Island.

Scenes from South Park’s Duwamish Waterway Park (clockwise from top left): Yoko Wakabayashi practices Jyorei, a Japanese healing process, at the river’s edge. Kids play in the sand. A group practices reiki, an energy healing practice, during a water blessing ceremony. A woman bows in a reiki ceremony.

Knowing they needed an industrial area to grow, Rasmussen says, early city planners “looked at this valley, and to them it was worthless because you couldn’t build anything on it… They started filling it with anything they could find, even rubble from the San Francisco earthquake.” 

Refuse in the river: Old fencing and tires in the river near West Seattle. 

Workers remove a crashed car from the river in Tukwila. 

Tires embedded in the bank of the river.

Recreation on the river: An educational cruise with the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition and National Wildlife Federation, catching salmon (reasonably safe to eat) and crab (not safe to eat), and canoeing.

A volunteer works along the banks of the Duwamish during a restoration event near the BECU headquarters in Tukwila.

Filed under
Duwamish Cleanup, Photo Essay
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Bring on the Pizza

Seattle Popups Bloom Amidst Uncertainty

07/23/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

Plant-Based Plans

An Omnivore’s Guide to Eating Less Meat

07/14/2020 By Stefan Milne Illustrations by Jordan Kay

Crossroads

Woodinville Wine Is Once Again in Flux

8:04am By Sean P. Sullivan

Food News

The Week in Five Bites, from a Pizza Club to Secret Congee

10/19/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

Big Witch Energy

Juicebox's Successor, Glinda Wine Shop, Alights on 12th Ave

10/16/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

Field Notes

Off Alley in Columbia City Is Gutsy in Every Way

10/15/2020 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Amber Fouts

Arts & Culture

Click Paint

What Does a Very Online Art World Look Like?

07/22/2020 By Stefan Milne

Local Letters

A Big Seattle Reading List

03/18/2020 By Seattle Met Staff

After School Special

Two Seattle Teenagers Founded an Organization to Support Young Artists of Color

10/20/2020 By Carli Ricker

Culture Fix

What to Stream in Seattle October 16–22

10/16/2020 By Carli Ricker

Pivots & Pirouettes

PNB Returns with a Season of Socially Distant Ballet

10/15/2020 By Stefan Milne

Streaming Dreams

How the Virtual Movie Theater Is Becoming a Thing

10/14/2020 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Resilient Seattle

Remembering the Washingtonians We Lost to Covid-19

08/04/2020 Illustrations by Jane Sherman By Seattle Met Staff

Feature

A Brief History of Seattle, in Three Disasters

07/13/2020 By James Ross Gardner

First Person, Last Word

The Art of Living in the Rain

10/20/2020 By Alex Pemoulié

2020 Election

Your Last-Minute Anxieties about Voting in King County, Addressed

10/20/2020 By Christy Carley

2020 Election

How Many People Have Turned in Their Ballots Already in King County?

10/19/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Curve Queries

Does the Outbreak on UW's Greek Row Raise Our Covid-19 Tally?

10/16/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Style & Shopping

PPM PPE

10 Pike Place Masks for a Market-Fresh 2020

10/13/2020 By Zoe Sayler Photography by Elizabeth Rudge

CELESTIAL HOMEBODIES

Seattle Fall Fashion 2020: Dress Up to Hunker Down

10/05/2020 Photography by Elizabeth Rudge Styled by Adria Garcia and Castle Cooke Edited by Zoe Sayler

IS THAT ALLOWED?

Going on a Shopping Spree: Is That Allowed?

09/23/2020 By Zoe Sayler

CLOSING BOUTIQUES

Three Prominent Seattle Clothing Boutiques Close

09/22/2020 By Zoe Sayler

FASHION PROJECT

Seattle’s Best Clothing Boutiques

09/10/2020 By Nicole Martinson and Zoe Sayler

West Seattle Neighborhood Guide

Where to Shop in West Seattle

07/27/2020 By Nicole Martinson

Best Bars

that's the spirit

3 Seattle Bars Nominated for Big-Deal Spirited Awards

05/06/2020 By Adam H. Callaghan

Side Bar

Underbelly Is Subterranean Fun

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up Inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Snap Judgment

Where’s the Best Sunset Spot in Seattle?

07/31/2020 By Nicole Martinson

Outward Bound

Best Washington Hikes

07/02/2020 By Allison Williams, Craig Romano, and Seattle Met Staff

Crossroads

Woodinville Wine Is Once Again in Flux

8:04am By Sean P. Sullivan

Fall Report

Northwest Travel 2020: Where to Go, What to Know

10/19/2020 By Allison Williams

Gun Shy

How to Hike in Hunting Season

10/16/2020 By Allison Williams

Is That Allowed?

Should You Book Holiday Travel?

10/14/2020 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Curve Queries

Does the Outbreak on UW's Greek Row Raise Our Covid-19 Tally?

10/16/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

A Crushing Curve

The Disillusionment Phase of the Pandemic Is Upon Us

10/08/2020 By Christy Carley

Defy Donald

Covid-19 Prevention Should Continue to ‘Dominate’ Behavior in Seattle

10/06/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Feature

A Navy Vet's Miraculous, Indefinite Recovery from Covid-19

09/21/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy Photography by Carson Artac

Coronavirus Chronicles

How’s Covid-19 Contact Tracing Going in Washington?

09/18/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Pandemic Hacker

How Bill Gates Became Our Covid-19 Oracle

09/15/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Home & Real Estate

Home Shopping

Seattle’s Suburban Exodus: Myth or Reality?

10/14/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Habitat

How to Decorate for Halloween with Style

10/01/2020 By Karin Vandraiss

Free-For-All

Why Now's the Time to Rent an Apartment in Seattle

09/23/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

High Standards

Beacon Hill Neighborhood Guide

09/16/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy, Allecia Vermillion, and Seattle Met Staff

Enclaves

How Beacon Hill's Center Is Shifting

09/16/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Inventory Overload

Covid-19 Has Created a Condo Conundrum in Downtown Seattle

09/14/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • COVID-19
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe