Long live brick and mortar! Despite a certain online juggernaut, the physical store is still alive and well in Seattle. Indeed, these mom-and-pop spots remind us that our city remains down to earth despite a dizzying number of sky-high cranes. We have a shop largely dedicated to cookbooks. The oldest comic book store in North America is in Pike Place Market. There’s no denying that some of your favorite shops are best explored, not from behind a screen, but IRL.