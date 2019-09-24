Instrumental Washington Winemakers Through the Decades

From left to right, David Larsen, Charles Smith, James and Poppie Mantone, Ernst Loosen, and Lacey and Charlie Lybecker. Image: Seattle Met Staff / Source Image by Jennan Oaks Photography (Lybeckers)

► 1979: Quilceda Creek makes its first commercial wine—a cabernet sauvignon; it goes on to become arguably the most prestigious label in the state.

► 1989: Soos Creek creates its first wine in founder David Larsen’s garage, starting a 30-year legacy of unassuming excellence.

► 1999: Charles Smith launches K Vintners, focusing largely on single vineyard syrahs, and in doing so sets himself up to become a ruler of Washington wine.

► 1999: James and Poppie Mantone start Syncline Winery. Rhône-style wines in Washington are never the same.

► 1999: Ernst Loosen of Germany’s Dr. Loosen partners with Chateau Ste. Michelle to create Eroica and leads a U.S. riesling renaissance.

► 2009: Charlie and Lacey Lybecker found Cairdeas Winery, helping to put Lake Chelan on the appellational map.

► 2019: A new crop of wineries are already making waves this year. See Grosgrain and Prospice.