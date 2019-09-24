Great Washington Wines to Wish For

Horsepower Grenache Sur Echalas Vineyard Walla Walla Valley 2016 $121

Grenache from the Rocks District is singular in its expression and, in the right hands, truly world-class. Here are outrageous, intense aromas—black pepper, charcuterie, herb, flower, tobacco—along with a pillowy palate that’s elegant and vivid. Getting your hands on a wine like this requires being on a years-long waiting list or paying at least double the price on the secondary market. Both are worth it. This vintage is perhaps the finest wine I have tried in my nearly 15 years of reviewing. horsepowervineyards.com

Reynvaan Family Vineyards Queens Road White In the Rocks Vineyard Walla Walla Valley 2017 $65

Reynvaan has been one of the pioneers of white Rhône varieties in Walla Walla Valley, and this mailing list–only blend of marsanne and viognier is testament to that intrepidness. From its aromas of wet rock, almond, and apricot to the umami-filled finish, this wine is unlike anything else coming out of the larger Columbia Valley. reynvaanfamilyvineyards.com

Quilceda Creek Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley 2016 $200

A benchmark for cabernet sauvignon in the state, almost all of this hedonistic delight gets snapped up by the winery’s mailing list, though a limited number of bottles make it to retail shelves. The 2016 is downright voluptuous while, as always, bringing intensity and finesse. Give it a 24-hour decant if drinking soon or at least a decade in the cellar. This wine will live longer than many of us. quilcedacreek.com