  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Art

Bone Up

The Coolest Thing About the New Burke Isn't the Huge Mastodon

But that's pretty cool, too.

By Stefan Milne 9/18/2019 at 8:00am

The Synecdoche mural inside the new Burke Museum. 

Image: Courtesy Dennis Wise / University of Washington

Upon entering the new Burke Museum, which opens to the public on October 12, you will see a whale skeleton suspended from the ceiling and, to your right, the assembled bones of a mastodon. You may take the stairs to the first level, which houses indigenous pieces—art and cultural objects—from canoes and totem poles to the work of six local Native artists. On the second floor you can explore the museum's biology collections. You will see Salish Sea fish and various peculiar mammals, bristling with fur, and a gorilla hand. The third floor gives way to fossils and other archeological artifacts.

This is all cool (it's a goddamn mastodon!), but if you've been to a natural history museum, you've seen similar stuff. Seen one T. Rex skull, seen them all. At a press preview on Tuesday, the most interesting part to me was walking past all the labs embedded in the new Burke's layout. All over the museum—sometimes behind glass, but also out in the open—you see people doing the actual work of keeping natural history and science alive. The new space, said architect Tom Kundig (who led the project), is meant to be open and highly adaptable—a building that can change with the work done in it.

A view of a biology lab. 

Image: Stefan Milne

Passing between the three levels in the natural-light filled space, I wandered by scientists (in the biology area, two guys were preserving what looked like a giant pheasant for lab work) and an artist sculpting a wooden dorsal fin for a statue he was working on. When the museum opens, it will enlist around 100 volunteers—"Sparks"—to help visitors engage with what's happening in the labs (while not bugging the people in the lab).

The preview also included a first tasting from Off the Rez Cafe, the first brick-and-mortar location from the beloved Native food truck. Some dishes you'd recognize from the truck menu—Indian tacos with chili, sweet frybreads. Others ate like contemporary cafe food with a curious twist. A potato salad dressed in mustard skewed away from the boilerplate with bits of corn and peppers and sweet potatoes instead of russets. A bowl of wild rice came with pickled red onions, crema, vegetables, and braised bison. It was good, inventive yet comforting, and felt like a bit of a mission statement. Much like the museum, it smartly fused contemporary culture with the history of this land.

That mastodon.

Image: Stefan Milne

Filed under
Off the Rez, University of Washington, Burke Museum
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Meal Reveals

Seattle Met's Secret Supper 2019 Is On

09/18/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Bone Up

The Coolest Thing About the New Burke Isn't the Huge Mastodon

09/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Opening Dispatch

Smokehouse Lady Jaye Opens This Wednesday in West Seattle

09/17/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Countdown to #CowabungaSEA

Cowabunga Classes Up the Joint with a Night of Steak and Cake

09/17/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in Pioneer Square Right Now

09/16/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 16–19

09/16/2019 By Courtney Cummings, Lily Hansen, and Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Better Living Through Poetry

Three Poetry Books from Local Presses Made the National Book Awards Longlist

09/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bone Up

The Coolest Thing About the New Burke Isn't the Huge Mastodon

09/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 16–19

09/16/2019 By Courtney Cummings, Lily Hansen, and Stefan Milne

TV Review

Netflix’s Unbelievable Is Not So Hard to Believe

09/13/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 13–15

09/13/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Hear Here

3 Local Albums to Listen to This September

09/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Transit, Interrupted

Seattle Squeeze 2.0? Downtown Light Rail Stations Will Close Several Days This Fall.

09/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Nevertheless, She Persisted

Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Is Coming to Seattle. We Have Questions.

08/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Climate (Policy) Change

10 Important Takeaways from Seattle's Green New Deal

08/21/2019 By Lily Hansen

Out of Office

How to Throw a Team Outing That's Legitimately Fun

08/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

In Memoriam

How to Throw a Celebration of Life

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Fashion Month

Channel Your Inner Style Maven: September Is Fashion Month

09/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

Local Boutiques Converge on Capitol Hill for a Massive Sale This Weekend

08/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Neighborhood Guide

11 Pioneer Square Shops We Adore

08/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff and Courtney Cummings

Elements of Style

Kate Fleming’s Diary of a Skin Care Nerd

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Best Bars

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Travel & Outdoors

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

08/20/2019 By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe