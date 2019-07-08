  1. Eat & Drink
Sadness

Little Uncle Is Going Up for Sale

It's not closing just yet, but the end of khao soi gai is nigh.

By Allecia Vermillion 7/8/2019 at 10:30am

Little Uncle's dom yum wun sen isn't long for this world.

Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

Little Uncle owners Wiley and PK Frank put the word out today that they’re planning to move on from their phenomenal Thai restaurant on Madison. There’s a bit of a twist: The couple have put the restaurant on the market but don’t yet have a buyer. So while the end of Little Uncle is drawing nigh, it’s still not clear when. The couple plans to serve their dungeness fried rice and pad thai until further notice.

“After almost 9 years, we have decided to move on to do other things with our lives,” according to the note from the couple. PK has been pursuing carpentry training (which, badass) and will likely turn her attention toward carpentry and construction. Wiley, who was sous chef at Lark before this pop-up-turned-restaurant became his focus, will stay in food.

It seems so standard now, but Little Uncle was part of a nascent generation of establishments who found nontraditional ways to build a following before they opened an actual restaurant. It popped up at the former Licorous and La Bête, and existed in restaurant form in Pioneer Square before finding its current little triangle of a home on Capitol Hill (and, for a while, a nearby takeout counter in the current home of Westman’s). All the fits and starts were a function of the Franks wanting to live within their restaurant means, and while Little Uncle is by no means fancy, it’s always felt genuine in the extreme.

To reiterate, no clear idea when Little Uncle’s storied run will end, exactly. So get in there for some khao soi gai, stat.

Seattle Restaurant Closings, Thai, Little Uncle
Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

