Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

It's basically a terrarium, but with beauty products inside its glassy walls. Image: Courtesy Glossier

This is not a drill, people. Anyone who follows skin care, even tacitly, has likely heard of Glossier, one of the buzziest names in beauty. And the New York–based brand is coming to Seattle, ahem Capitol Hill to be exact, for a popup May 22 through July 7. Find it in the former American Apparel space on the corner of John and Broadway (200 Broadway East).

Glossier launched in 2014 as an online-only company and the skin-and-makeup spinoff of Into the Gloss, a beauty blog (now digital empire) founded by Emily Weiss, has been flourishing ever since. It carries everything from an eyebrow gel with a cultlike following to hydrating serums to eye pencils in 14 shades of graphics from any '80s sitcom's opening credits. It runs the gamut. So better believe that everything the massive brand makes will be in store to feel, try out, and yes, purchase.

In the last couple of years, Glossier, which sells directly to consumer with zero third-party outlets, began creating what it calls "offline experiences," a way to engage with its exclusively online fans to foster a sort of skin care community IRL. While there are now permanent shops in New York and LA, Glossier popups have arrived in cities like London, Toronto, Chicago, and most recently Miami. Each has its own retail aesthetic and Seattle's no exception.

The glass storefront appears to be more terrarium than shop, with stark-white walls and plant life amid tables of multihued balms and pink bottles of fragrance. A nod to Seattle's green scenery and urbane charms, Studio Lily Kwong designed the landscape alongside Glossier’s in-house team, with native, locally sourced flowers to create a meadowlike, skipping through Mount Rainier wildflowers, the hills are alive with the Sound of Music kind of vibe.

What else will you find inside this transparent globe of a popup? All Glossier products, yes, but also a special-to-Seattle water bottle ($15)—a portion of sales will be donated to Mary’s Place—plus reusable tote bags (you'll never have enough, ever!) with flower seed–embedded postcards that you can plant.

Glossier Popup

Capitol Hill, 200 Broadway E.

May 22–July 7, 11am–7pm daily