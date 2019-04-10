Art Gallery Mount Analogue Is Becoming a Magazine

Mount Analogue during an exhibition by Forrest Kahlil Perrine. Image: Courtesy Mount Analogue

"At the heart of the project is the idea of transformation,” Colleen Louise Barry says. She’s talking about her creation, Mount Analogue, which currently holds the mantle of Pioneer Square’s least definable art gallery, hosting performance art, guest curated shows, physical poetry installations, a pop-up wedding chapel. Currently you can see the self-explanatorily titled Women. Weed. Wifi: Sanctuary of the Modern Divine Feminine. Next month Forge. Art Magazine will guest curate a group show in the space. After that Mount Analogue, as a physical space, will close. But the name and project will continue as a quarterly magazine.

After starting as a small press in 2016, Barry opened Mount Analogue the gallery and bookstore in 2017, unfurling month after month of bright, weird exhibitions. Barry has funded the space variously: book sales (“that fizzled out”), some grants (“then that fizzled out”), self-funding for a couple months (“obviously that fizzled out”). The True Foundation has funded the artist residencies that the space has hosted this year. But Barry says running the space was beginning to feel less like the collaborative art project she wanted and more like a business. “It just so happens that when you have something physical, somebody has to pay for it.”

So after about two years, the project will transform again. As a magazine, Mount Analogue will draw on 1960s DIY influences like Diane di Prima’s The Floating Bear, but also on pop culture publications. “I grew up reading magazines, reading Cosmo, reading People, venerating Vogue Magazine,” she says. “I’m really interested in how magazines occupy the most diverse and accessible nexus of publishing.”

Mount Analogue will be nationally distributed and change fundamentally each issue. For the first, currently planned for October, she’ll give four artists blank magazine layouts and let them fill in the content. “And we’re just going to put it all together and see what happens.” Another issue she plans to distribute only in doctors’ offices, to see how context shapes content. “One of the first issues I’m planning is reprinting a Vogue from the 1970s in its entirety.” Are you allowed to do that?

“Probably not,” she laughed.