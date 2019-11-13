  1. Style & Shopping

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

Fast fashion is falling out of favor as conscious shopping gains momentum in the Emerald City.

By Courtney Cummings 11/13/2019 at 8:00am

Amour Vert's Seattle store is home to ultra cool fashion that is also a friend to the environment.

Image: Courtesy Amour Vert

The fashion game is changing. What used to be a seasonally based business has become something very different—the industry now pumps out about 52 fashion micro seasons a year. That’s basically a new line every week. Because of this shift, production speed has increased, and prices have dropped, but with this rapid turnover comes detrimental environmental impacts—think excessive water use (2,700 liters to make one cotton shirt), and rampant greenhouse gases. In Seattle, fast fashion still dominates but some stores are working to counteract these harmful processes.  

Prairie Underground

Down in Georgetown, this local outfitter from Nebraska-born duo Camilla Eckersly and Davora Lindner has styles that easily check the Uniquely Seattle Cool box, like made-to-order vintage bomber jackets and gingham joggers. But unapologetically stylish clothes are only half of the fashion equation. The company uses hemp and organic cotton, recycled plastic, wood pulp, and reactive dye to help lower the environmental impacts of their work.

Marine Layer

In true California fashion, conscious shopping brand Marine Layer manages to bring the mountain man and beach babe together in environmentally sustainable ways. With stores in the University District and Capitol Hill, the brand follows eco-friendly production methods from graphic tees made from recycled t-shirts to sustainable puffer coats. Founder Mike Natenshon wanted to do more in the textile industry when brainstorming his new store and decided to look into tee recycling, except, well, it didn’t exist. So, he made it so and, in 2019, almost 300 Marine Layer styles sold were made using upcycled materials. (Bonus: You won’t find any paper receipts or single use bags in the store.)

Baleen Jewelry

In Ballard, Baleen works to bridge the gap between sustainable handmade jewelry and affordable prices. Crafting their essentials—rose gold stack rings, wide cuffs, BFF necklaces—in a zero waste manufacturing facility is no cheap task. But from the very beginning, owners Leah Lawrence and Billy Bartel have done their best to do just that. Using recycled scraps of metal for products and biodegradable “natural” plastic for packaging, reducing their environmental impact has been a guiding factor since Baleen’s inception. “We sometimes struggle with the simple fact that we are contributing to the production of more stuff—stuff the planet doesn’t truly need,” says Lawrence. “But we are always looking for more ways to be as sustainable and low-impact on the planet as possible.”

Amour Vert

The ultra cool “green” brand opened its University Village store this year and has since turned the tables on fast fashion. The company makes almost 97 percent of its goods in the U.S.—LA and the Bay Area to be exact—and nails your fashion sense like a perfectly calibrated best friend. Using sustainable fabrics like a beechwood blend, organic cotton, mulberry silk, and merino wool for their cable knit sweaters or silk charmeuse skirts, the San Francisco–based brand crafts clothing meant to last for years to come. Drawn to the city because of our reputation for being earth-loving consumers, Amour Vert has found a conscious fashion hub in the Seattle market. Plus, for every purchase of a tee made, the company pledges to plant a tree in the U.S.

The Girlfriend Collective

We all wish we could live in leggings forever, except, oops, they are way harsh on our planet (also, societal dress standards). Enter the Girlfriend Collective. The online-only, Seattle-born brand crafts bras and leggings from recycled water bottles and ocean waste. And this is just the beginning for this environmentally friendly lounge-wear brand. On top of that, the Girlfriend Collective is quite inclusive, showcasing models of different race, size, and age. Plus, they take old clothes and make them new again, giving shoppers a low-guilt way to get rid of their old threads. The company also sells a filter for your own personal washing machine that catches microfibers from clothes that end up in the ocean and are harmful to sea-life.

Honorable Mentions

These brands bring their own eco-sensitive fashion to the forefront even if they don’t have their own brick-and-mortar shops in Seattle.   

Boyish
Everlane
Outerknown
Reformation
Warp and Weft
Nisolo

Filed under
Baleen Jewelry, Prairie Underground, Ballard, Georgetown, Shopping Guide, Environment, Fashion
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Sadness

Ballard's Allergen-Mindful, Low-Key Healthy Restaurant Lucky Santo Closes in December

11/13/2019 By Annika Lindburg

YESSSSS

Rachel's Ginger Beer Opens at the Spheres

11/11/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Caffeine Nation

The Dozen Seattle Coffee Shops You Should Know About

11/11/2019 Edited by Annika Lindburg By Seattle Met Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: In Defense of Tom Douglas and Some Truly Gonzo Corn Dogs

11/08/2019 By Allecia Vermillion and Annika Lindburg

Gone Too Soon

East Trading Company Closes on Capitol Hill

11/06/2019 Edited by Annika Lindburg

Croissant Dispatch

Cafe Flora Plans a Spin-Off Bakehouse on Beacon Hill

11/05/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 11–14

11/11/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia

Ticket Alert

Dave Matthews, David Bazan, and Some Grunge Musicians Announce a Show at the Moore

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ballet Review

Locally Sourced Will Surprise You

11/12/2019 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 8–10

11/08/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Ryan Phelan

The Sporting Life

Well, the MLS Cup Final Is Sold Out. Here’s Where to Watch the Match in Seattle.

11/07/2019 By Ryan Phelan

First Thursday

5 Art Shows to See This November

11/06/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Explainer

A Seattle Voter's Guide to the November 2019 General Election

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

November's Perfect Party: A Skydiving Centenarian and Public Transit Warrior

10/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Feature

A Life Extruded: Mike Easton and the Alki Homestead’s Path to Il Nido

10/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Spook-tacular Finds

7 Eerie Seattle Shops for Your Halloween Needs

10/24/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege and Courtney Cummings

Must-See Stores

Pioneer Square Just Got 2 New Endlessly Chic Boutiques

10/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Behind the Scenes

The Hardest, Best Part of Our Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Jane Sherman

Best Bars

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe