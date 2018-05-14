  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Culinary Comebacks

Scott Carsberg Brings Bisato Back—to Pioneer Square

The award-winning chef returns with his unfussy approach: “fine cooking, not fine dining.”

By Allecia Vermillion 5/14/2018 at 1:00pm

Bisato carsberg 2 yrywtv

The chef at work in the Bisato days. 

Image: Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures

When Scott Carsberg closed Bisato in 2012, it was the end of a storied chapter in Seattle dining. Now the James Beard Award–winning chef will write a new one. 

Carsberg will open a new iteration of Bisato later this year in Pioneer Square, specifically at the 84 Yesler Way address that was long home to Trattoria Mitchelli. 

“I looked everywhere,” says the chef, who cooked the occasional popup dinner in the intervening years, worked for a while with Fran’s Chocolates, and consults in various capacities. Rent for restaurant spaces on Capitol Hill and in Ballard gave him pause. One day he was walking his dog past this brick building, where Post Ave meets Yesler Way, and saw workers inside. Carsberg knew the former occupant, Danny Mitchell, and poked his head in to ask what was going on. One look upwards at the natural wood ceiling no longer hidden beneath paint and drywall and he was in. 

The new Bisato should look familiar to anybody familiar with the original small-plate Venetian dining concept. Some favorites, like the beet blini and ravioli aperto will return; Carsberg has ordered a custom slicer from Italy designed specifically for Parma ham. The dining room seats nearly as many people as the original.

According to the Daily Journal of Commerce, the address has been empty since 2009, the year before Carsberg transformed his fine dining restaurant Lampreia into the more casual Bisato. Back then, he installed a long, curving bar; here the old brick walls will house more of a dining room vibe, though the same unfussy approach, which Carsberg terms “fine cooking, not fine dining.”

It's far too early to hazard a guess when the new Bisato will open—Carsberg and business partner Sam Takahashi haven't yet finalized a contractor. During the Lampreia days, the West Seattle–born chef was a force in Seattle dining. While he's opening his doors to a city, and a neighborhood, in the throes of big changes, I can't wait to see what his return brings. 

Filed under
Pioneer Square, Restaurant Openings, Coming Soon, Scott Carsberg
Show Comments

Related Content

Closings

Bisato Will Close October 14

09/24/2012 By Allecia Vermillion

Status Update

So Many New Places Are Opening in the Lincoln Square Expansion

10/31/2017 By Rosin Saez

In Vino Veritas

Walla Walla Winery Is Opening a Tasting Room in Pioneer Square

01/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

The Great History Heist

Does the Seattle Underground Tour Bury the Real Story?

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Nooooooo

E. Smith Mercantile Will Close Up Shop in June

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Culinary Comebacks

Scott Carsberg Brings Bisato Back—to Pioneer Square

05/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Awards and Openings Abound

05/11/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Dessert Dispatch

Oh, Yes—a Soft Serve and Doughnut Shop Is Coming to Georgetown

05/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 9–15

05/09/2018 By Grace Madigan

Bring On Le Pain

The First American Team Heads to Paris for the Festival of Bread

05/08/2018 By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Drake Comes to the Tacoma Dome in November

7:00am By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 14–17

05/14/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 11–13

05/11/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Mudhoney and Young Fathers On Sale May 11

05/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Theater Reviews

May Theater Roundup: Aida, Love Never Dies, and Familiar

05/09/2018 By Stefan Milne

Book It

Gary Shteyngart Debuts His New Novel May 9

05/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Passes a $47 Million Head Tax

05/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Head Tax, Convention Center Expansion, and Prepaid Ballots

05/14/2018 By Grace Madigan

Op-Ed

Pramila Jayapal: Amid Homelessness Crisis, It's Time for Real Shared Responsibility

05/11/2018 By Pramila Jayapal

Progressive Taxation

Council Members Approve $75 Million Head Tax, Reject Durkan's Plan

05/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

House Democrats Suspend Tacoma Legislator from Committee Post After Harassment Allegations

05/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Head Tax Debate Heats Up

05/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Nooooooo

E. Smith Mercantile Will Close Up Shop in June

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Style File

Noel Bores Walker Combines Hippie Vibes with Rocker Chic

05/14/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 14–21

05/14/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 7–14

05/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2018

Don't Know What to Get Mom? We've Got You.

05/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother Dearest

Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

04/30/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe