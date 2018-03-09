PCC Will Put a Flagship Market in the New Rainier Square Project Downtown

Rendering of the future home of PCC at the corner of Fourth Ave and Union Street. Image: courtesy of NBBJ

Its been more than decade since a major grocer has planted itself downtown. Kai Market (sibling to Uwajimaya supermarkets) opened in South Lake Union last year, and Cone and Steiner General Store debuted another outpost on First Ave, too, but both shops are a fraction of the footprint of PCC Community Market's latest endeavor: a 20,000 square-foot flagship store in the new Rainier Square project.

Yes, that gaping hole in the ground between Union and University on Fourth Ave will soon house a PCC and all of its seasonal and sustainably sourced food and wares (plus luxury apartments, similarly luxe hotel, and other retail).

The co-op, the nation's largest community-owned food market, will adhere to the same rigorous standards as it ever has, from its produce to its growing lineup of scratchmade meals.

The flagship PCC will add to the other 10 Puget Sound area locations, including Burien which will see a new co-op come this spring, West Seattle, which reopens in 2019, a new store in Ballard also opening in 2019, and another coming to Madison Valley in 2020.